Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood Square Estates.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
A simple, laid back lifestyle in a stressed out world. That's what you find at Parkwood Square Estates! A minimum of fuss but a maximum of comfort. Let our staff introduce you to a cozy home that you look forward to making your own!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $65; Couple Applicants 95
Deposit: One Bedroom $200; Two Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash $20; Trash Admin $3; Pest Control 10