All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like Parkwood Square Estates.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
Parkwood Square Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Parkwood Square Estates

4019 Park Square Dr · (817) 634-5487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4019 Park Square Dr, Arlington, TX 76013

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 33 · Avail. Aug 8

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 30 · Avail. now

$720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkwood Square Estates.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
A simple, laid back lifestyle in a stressed out world. That's what you find at Parkwood Square Estates! A minimum of fuss but a maximum of comfort. Let our staff introduce you to a cozy home that you look forward to making your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicants $65; Couple Applicants 95
Deposit: One Bedroom $200; Two Bedroom $300
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash $20; Trash Admin $3; Pest Control 10
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Weight Limit: 75 lbs. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkwood Square Estates have any available units?
Parkwood Square Estates has 2 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkwood Square Estates have?
Some of Parkwood Square Estates's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkwood Square Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Parkwood Square Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkwood Square Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkwood Square Estates is pet friendly.
Does Parkwood Square Estates offer parking?
Yes, Parkwood Square Estates offers parking.
Does Parkwood Square Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkwood Square Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkwood Square Estates have a pool?
Yes, Parkwood Square Estates has a pool.
Does Parkwood Square Estates have accessible units?
No, Parkwood Square Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Parkwood Square Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkwood Square Estates has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Parkwood Square Estates?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Ventura
2601 Furrs St
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity