All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2533 Summer Place Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
2533 Summer Place Drive
Last updated October 6 2019 at 2:38 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2533 Summer Place Drive
2533 Summer Place Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2533 Summer Place Drive, Arlington, TX 76014
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained duplex for lease! Laminate floors throughout, new roof, new HVAC system. Monthly lease is negotiable with a longer lease terms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2533 Summer Place Drive have any available units?
2533 Summer Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2533 Summer Place Drive have?
Some of 2533 Summer Place Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2533 Summer Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Summer Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Summer Place Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2533 Summer Place Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 2533 Summer Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2533 Summer Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2533 Summer Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Summer Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Summer Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2533 Summer Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Summer Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2533 Summer Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Summer Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2533 Summer Place Drive has units with dishwashers.
