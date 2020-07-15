All apartments in Arlington
Stadium West

812 North Center Street · (817) 697-2501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 North Center Street, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 8

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stadium West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to the Stadium West Apartments!

Love Where You Live!

At Stadium West Apartments, our first priority is making our residents feel at home. Our spacious two bedroom apartments offer balconies, fireplaces, dishwashers and more. Our pet-friendly community is equipped with ample parking, grill and picnic area, lush landscaping and a neighborly vibe that is unique to Stadium West.

Enjoy all that Arlington has to offer with our convenient location. We are twenty miles from Downtown Dallas, just far enough to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Six Flags Over Texas, The University of Texas at Arlington, AT&T Stadium and several golf courses are a quick drive away when you make Stadium West your home.

Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our charming apartment community in Arlington, Texas.

(RLNE2753565)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: Single Applicants: $50, Couple Applicants: $70
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $60 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $19/month, Pest control: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight Limit: 75lbs
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stadium West have any available units?
Stadium West has a unit available for $940 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Stadium West have?
Some of Stadium West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stadium West currently offering any rent specials?
Stadium West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stadium West pet-friendly?
Yes, Stadium West is pet friendly.
Does Stadium West offer parking?
Yes, Stadium West offers parking.
Does Stadium West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stadium West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stadium West have a pool?
Yes, Stadium West has a pool.
Does Stadium West have accessible units?
No, Stadium West does not have accessible units.
Does Stadium West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stadium West has units with dishwashers.
