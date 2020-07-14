Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center conference room dog park fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe trash valet

6Eleven Lamar Apartments in Arlington, Texas offers residents exceptional design, energized living, and extraordinary beauty. Our apartment community provides a variety of distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes that accommodate a number of lifestyles and income brackets. Residents of our community enjoy unparalleled amenities: relax in our sparkling free-form swimming pool, kick back in one of our surprisingly spacious units, or overlook your beautiful community from your private balcony or patio. We hope that you will make 6Eleven Lamar Apartments your long-term place of residence. Call and schedule your appointment with one of our leasing agents today. If you're looking for the ultimate in luxury, maintenance-free apartment living in Arlington then 6Eleven Lamar Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home!