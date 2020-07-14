All apartments in Arlington
6Eleven Lamar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

6Eleven Lamar

611 E Lamar Blvd · (817) 533-8164
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 E Lamar Blvd, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1004 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 906 · Avail. now

$918

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. Aug 8

$928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 508 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 516 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 876 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6Eleven Lamar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
conference room
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
trash valet
6Eleven Lamar Apartments in Arlington, Texas offers residents exceptional design, energized living, and extraordinary beauty. Our apartment community provides a variety of distinctive one and two bedroom apartment homes that accommodate a number of lifestyles and income brackets. Residents of our community enjoy unparalleled amenities: relax in our sparkling free-form swimming pool, kick back in one of our surprisingly spacious units, or overlook your beautiful community from your private balcony or patio. We hope that you will make 6Eleven Lamar Apartments your long-term place of residence. Call and schedule your appointment with one of our leasing agents today. If you're looking for the ultimate in luxury, maintenance-free apartment living in Arlington then 6Eleven Lamar Apartments is the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6Eleven Lamar have any available units?
6Eleven Lamar has 20 units available starting at $918 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6Eleven Lamar have?
Some of 6Eleven Lamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6Eleven Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
6Eleven Lamar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6Eleven Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 6Eleven Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 6Eleven Lamar offer parking?
Yes, 6Eleven Lamar offers parking.
Does 6Eleven Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6Eleven Lamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6Eleven Lamar have a pool?
Yes, 6Eleven Lamar has a pool.
Does 6Eleven Lamar have accessible units?
No, 6Eleven Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 6Eleven Lamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6Eleven Lamar has units with dishwashers.
