Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:02 AM

Current At The Grid

Open Now until 6pm
724 Polk Dr · (817) 508-9870
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

724 Polk Dr, Arlington, TX 76011

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9-262 · Avail. Sep 26

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 9-257 · Avail. Sep 29

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Unit 14-195 · Avail. Sep 16

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-235 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 5-133 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 803 sqft

Unit 13-288 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Current At The Grid.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
conference room
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Feel the energy of the GRIDs vibrant social scene and irresistible atmosphere at CURRENT, one of the newest additions to this one-of-a-kind master community. Step outside your door into the center of Arlington with effortless connection to major highways, giving you instant access to all the hottest social scenes, dining and shopping. When you arent hosting the latest shindig at your pad, kick back and relax in style and fresh atmosphere with plank-style flooring pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances and faux granite countertops. Designed around your social lifestyle with contemporary flavor, our community amenities will blow you away. Hit the CIRCUIT, our huge amenity center, for a sweat sesh at the brand new fitness center or get down to business at the tech lounge. CURRENT at the GRID Fresh. Modern. Cool.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Center for complete Pet Policy information. *Reasonable accommodations are made for service and companion animals in connection with disabilities.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carports: $20/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Current At The Grid have any available units?
Current At The Grid has 7 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Current At The Grid have?
Some of Current At The Grid's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Current At The Grid currently offering any rent specials?
Current At The Grid is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Current At The Grid pet-friendly?
Yes, Current At The Grid is pet friendly.
Does Current At The Grid offer parking?
Yes, Current At The Grid offers parking.
Does Current At The Grid have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Current At The Grid offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Current At The Grid have a pool?
Yes, Current At The Grid has a pool.
Does Current At The Grid have accessible units?
No, Current At The Grid does not have accessible units.
Does Current At The Grid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Current At The Grid has units with dishwashers.
