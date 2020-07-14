Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center carport conference room e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving pool table yoga

Feel the energy of the GRIDs vibrant social scene and irresistible atmosphere at CURRENT, one of the newest additions to this one-of-a-kind master community. Step outside your door into the center of Arlington with effortless connection to major highways, giving you instant access to all the hottest social scenes, dining and shopping. When you arent hosting the latest shindig at your pad, kick back and relax in style and fresh atmosphere with plank-style flooring pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances and faux granite countertops. Designed around your social lifestyle with contemporary flavor, our community amenities will blow you away. Hit the CIRCUIT, our huge amenity center, for a sweat sesh at the brand new fitness center or get down to business at the tech lounge. CURRENT at the GRID Fresh. Modern. Cool.