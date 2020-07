Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage media room online portal yoga cats allowed elevator e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access package receiving

Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come see the stunning new apartments in our expansion. Housed in the expansive Melrose Movie Theater Complex of the 40's, The Melrose blends modern elegance with a historic setting. Tour our luxury apartments, featuring 12-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and wood plank flooring. Enjoy live music and great food of The Sutler, breakfast or lunch at Fenwick's, and Lunatic Fringe salon.Let's not forget the destination restaurant Sinema, where you can take a celebrity-style #sinemaselfie.