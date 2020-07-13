Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage media room cc payments coffee bar e-payments internet access online portal

Live it. Love it.TM at West 46th!

Living in Sylvan Park is where everyone wants to be. You will be 2 blocks from world-famous Hattie Bs, within walking distance to the Sylvan Park shops, restaurants, and bars, and down the street from the Medical Center. You will also love being across the street from Richland Park, with beautiful green spaces, Tennis courts, a playground, sports area, and walking trails spanning its four-block length. As far as apartments in Nashville, living at West 46th gives you what you are looking for - you can park in the parking garage and head to one of the courtyards to hang out, or make your way to your apartment, where you will find granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and stacked washer and dryer. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by or take a tour to give us a call to schedule a reservation. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.