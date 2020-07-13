All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like West 46th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
West 46th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

West 46th

4510 Charlotte Ave · (615) 802-7339
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Sylvan Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4510 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37209
Sylvan Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 00-217 · Avail. now

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-444 · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 00-336 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Unit 00-503 · Avail. now

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-509 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 00-519 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit 00-209 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,879

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West 46th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
online portal
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it.TM at West 46th!
Living in Sylvan Park is where everyone wants to be. You will be 2 blocks from world-famous Hattie Bs, within walking distance to the Sylvan Park shops, restaurants, and bars, and down the street from the Medical Center. You will also love being across the street from Richland Park, with beautiful green spaces, Tennis courts, a playground, sports area, and walking trails spanning its four-block length. As far as apartments in Nashville, living at West 46th gives you what you are looking for - you can park in the parking garage and head to one of the courtyards to hang out, or make your way to your apartment, where you will find granite countertops, wood plank vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, and stacked washer and dryer. We are proud to be recognized as an ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipient! Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Come experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it with our Live It. Love it. Guarantee.TM Stop by or take a tour to give us a call to schedule a reservation. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Move-in Fees: $275 move-in fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3
Parking Details: Two floors of gated garage parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West 46th have any available units?
West 46th has 23 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does West 46th have?
Some of West 46th's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West 46th currently offering any rent specials?
West 46th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West 46th pet-friendly?
Yes, West 46th is pet friendly.
Does West 46th offer parking?
Yes, West 46th offers parking.
Does West 46th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, West 46th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does West 46th have a pool?
No, West 46th does not have a pool.
Does West 46th have accessible units?
No, West 46th does not have accessible units.
Does West 46th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West 46th has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for West 46th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
The Stahlman
211 Union St
Nashville, TN 37238
Brentwood Downs
1 Derby Trace
Nashville, TN 37211
British Woods
264 British Woods Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
12 South Apartments
2310 12th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37204
Dominion House
5099 Linbar Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Peyton Stakes
1401 3rd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37208

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity