Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

Park West at Hillwood

6319 Charlotte Pike · (240) 339-6788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6319 Charlotte Pike, Nashville, TN 37209
Charlotte Pike

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E-13 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-20 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit G-07 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Unit B-04 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park West at Hillwood.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
online portal
Park West at Hillwood is located in Nashville, Tennessee. Enjoy the convenience of being close to the best shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more such as Marshall's, Miss Saigon Restaurant, and Groundworks Theatre. Choose from our exceptional one or two bedroom apartments. Uniquely designed with the amenities that you deserve, our community features faux hardwood flooring in select homes, fully-appointed kitchens, large private balcony or patio and lots of storage. From the moment you arrive you'll feel like you're coming home. Amenities include clothes care center, a 24-hour fitness center, park like setting, and picnic area with BBQ grill. Call us today to see why Park West at Hillwood is the perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 Pet), $500 (2 Pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park West at Hillwood have any available units?
Park West at Hillwood has 4 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Park West at Hillwood have?
Some of Park West at Hillwood's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park West at Hillwood currently offering any rent specials?
Park West at Hillwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park West at Hillwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Park West at Hillwood is pet friendly.
Does Park West at Hillwood offer parking?
Yes, Park West at Hillwood offers parking.
Does Park West at Hillwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park West at Hillwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park West at Hillwood have a pool?
No, Park West at Hillwood does not have a pool.
Does Park West at Hillwood have accessible units?
No, Park West at Hillwood does not have accessible units.
Does Park West at Hillwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park West at Hillwood has units with dishwashers.
