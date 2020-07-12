/
demonbreun
378 Apartments for rent in Demonbreun, Nashville, TN
34 Units Available
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,605
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,616
1637 sqft
High-rise apartments and penthouses not far from the ramp to 40-65. Luxury residences feature floor-to-ceiling windows, balconies with stunning views, walk-in closets, breakfast bar with pendant lights and more. Community gym, pool and business center.
24 Units Available
Cadence
1600 McGavock St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,465
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,213
989 sqft
Luxury meets comfort at this contemporary Demonbreun apartment complex. Bathtubs, carpets, ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. On-site clubhouse and coffee bar. Close to some of the best bars and restaurants in Nashville.
28 Units Available
1505 Demonbreun
1505 Demonbreun St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,441
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,323
1127 sqft
Extensive suite of on-site amenities include concierge service, media room, trash valet and communal fire pit. Ideally located next to the I-40, apartments here come fitted with stainless steel appliances and air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
1510 Demonbreun St Unit 506
1510 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$2,050
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Downtown Condo - Fully Furnished! Great one bedroom layout. Great for entertaining! Walks out right to hot tub and grilling area. Great downtown views. Industrial vibes make for truly Nashville pad! No Pets Allowed (RLNE4547197)
Results within 1 mile of Demonbreun
36 Units Available
The Gossett on Church
1201 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,428
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super modern apartments near I-40 in the heart of Nashville. White quartz countertops, kitchen islands and goose-neck faucets. Hardwood flooring and Roman tubs. Community has saltwater pool, yoga room and outdoor fire pit.
23 Units Available
Skyhouse Nashville
111 17th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,650
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,970
1009 sqft
Situated at the end of Music Row. Luxury high-rise apartment community with on-site retail. Fitness studio, executive conference room and rooftop swimming pool also on the premises. All homes are wired for Google Fiber.
166 Units Available
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,623
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,244
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,270
1321 sqft
1200 Broadway features brand new studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in The Gulch. 1200 offers a 26th-floor sky lounge, pool with private cabanas, private parking with controlled entry access, and a Whole Foods onsite.
36 Units Available
Residences at Capitol View
1015 Nelson Merry Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,435
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,402
1336 sqft
A city has a spirit and each day is an opportunity to experience something new. Welcome to Capitol View Nashville, where the energy and vibrancy of Nashville meet.
19 Units Available
The Morris
818 19th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,568
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,493
1097 sqft
Located along Music Row in Nashville, this 17-story apartment community is only moments from Broadway, the Scarritt Bennett Center and I-65. This brand new community didn't open up until Spring 2017.
9 Units Available
Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,430
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1038 sqft
Upscale homes with in-unit laundry and open floor plans. Residents get access to a saltwater pool and fitness center. Close to Centennial Park, Vanderbilt University and Belmont Mansion. Minutes from I-65.
8 Units Available
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,510
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,592
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek Midtown apartments with urban kitchen designs and spacious bedrooms. Enjoy use of the courtyard, outdoor fireplace and pool. Easy access to I-40. Near the good fun and music on Broadway.
14 Units Available
Crossroads at the Gulch
803 Division Street, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,470
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,630
1327 sqft
Luxurious amenities include rooftop lounge, entertainment area and pool deck. Units feature balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows and tons of light. Located near shops and restaurants of the trendy gulch neighborhood.
51 Units Available
505
505 Church St, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,595
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1067 sqft
Residents enjoy units with showcase kitchens, floor-to-ceiling windows and more. Community has saltwater pool, pickleball courts, grilling trellis and private cabanas. Located in the heart of downtown, close to bars and restaurants.
42 Units Available
Cumberland On Church
555 Church St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,211
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1086 sqft
Live in the heart of Nashville in this pet-friendly, 24-story building blocks from Tennessee Performing Arts Center and the State Capitol. Units have washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, air conditioning and fireplaces.
3 Units Available
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,035
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,145
499 sqft
Residents of this property enjoy garage parking, an on-site gym and a swimming pool. Units come furnished and have walk-in closets. The Parthenon, Vanderbilt University and the Country Music Hall of Fame are nearby.
14 Units Available
Residences at Aertson Midtown
905 20th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,840
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,811
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1183 sqft
Beautiful apartment kitchens have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Gym, hot tub and media room located on-site. Convenient location just steps from Vanderbilt University.
14 Units Available
Olympus Midtown
1700 State St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,348
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,053
1104 sqft
Great location close to Vanderbilt University, I-40 and Charlotte Ave. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community boasts 24-hour gym, clubhouse, parking and pool table.
17 Units Available
Eleven North
210 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,311
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just five minutes from downtown in walking distance to the Gulch and Capitol View. Community features gym, swimming pool, hot tub and dog park. Units have private patio/balcony.
11 Units Available
Park at Hillside
1501 Hillside Avenue, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,128
899 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park at Hillside in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
49 Units Available
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine St, Nashville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,669
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,744
1151 sqft
Green community includes easy access to public transportation, on-site recycling service, Energy Star appliances and saltwater pool. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, storage and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly with grooming facilities.
31 Units Available
Elliston 23
2312 Elliston Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,499
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community 5 minutes from Vanderbilt University. Game room, onsite retail, a rooftop lounge area, and a sundeck for residents. Homes feature granite countertops in kitchens, 10-foot ceilings, and spacious cabinets.
28 Units Available
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,345
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1194 sqft
Located in Downtown Nashville. Walkable community. On-site playground, large dog park, trail and bike run, and business center. Apartments include 10-foot ceilings, kitchen pantries, large islands and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
Mills Midtown
1201 17th Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
681 sqft
Located at Vanderbilt close to Magnolia Lawn. Apartments have air conditioning, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community features laundry, gym, pool and outdoor BBQ/grill area.
29 Units Available
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,425
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
1040 sqft
Velocity In The Gulch Our offers lease terms from six to 15+ months. A smoke-free community and pet-friendly environment that provides luxury living in a great location in studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments.