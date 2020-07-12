/
lennox village
151 Apartments for rent in Lennox Village, Nashville, TN
28 Units Available
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26, Nashville, TN
Studio
$993
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1231 sqft
Designer kitchens with in-built microwaves, kitchen islands, washer and dryer, and sleek appliances. Vast clubroom with caterers. Landscaped grounds, a chic courtyard, a private movie theater and a cyber cafe at your disposal.
1 Unit Available
7221 Althorp Way
7221 Althorp Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Great 2 BR/2BA Condo for Lease in Lenox Village! Wood floors in living areas, clean carpets in the bedrooms. Master BR w/ large walk-in closet and private bath suite. 2nd bedroom w/ bay window, large closet & bath.
1 Unit Available
8652 Gauphin Place
8652 Gauphin Place, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2005 sqft
3 BED/3.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN LENOX VILLAGE WITH 2-CAR GARAGE - 3 story townhome in Lenox Village with basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful wood & tile floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances. Easy access to I-24 & I-65.
1 Unit Available
7009 LENOX VILLAGE DR APT E310
7009 Lenox Village Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
ONE-OF-A-KIND LENOX VILLAGE CONDO. VAULTED CEILINGS & WOODEN ACCENT WALL IN THE LR! KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE TOPS & TILE BACKSPLASH. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS IN MAIN LIVING AREA & CARPET IN BR'S. PLANTATION SHUTTERS. TWO BALCONIES.
1 Unit Available
7220 Althorp Way
7220 Althorp Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1696 sqft
Nice condo in great area! over 1600 sf, stainless appliances, bonus room, close to shopping and restaurants. Great community. No Smoking, Pets are considered on a case by case basis. No Smoking.
Results within 1 mile of Lennox Village
13 Units Available
Retreat at Lenox Village
8044 Bienville Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$1,189
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1232 sqft
Assigned parking, spacious walk-in closets, 10-foot ceilings, in-unit washer and dryer. Community amenities feature temperature-controlled storage units, 24-hour fitness center and private media room. Located in Lenox Village.
1 Unit Available
8211 Lenox Creekside Dr
8211 Lenox Creekside Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
Visualize yourself in this trending quiet Lenox Creekside neighborhood, this condo features hardwood floors, spacious living area, eat-in kitchen, balcony.
1 Unit Available
929 Ilawood Dr
929 Ilawood Drive, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home with lots of extra space in the unfinished basement/garage. Home has an open floor plan and large deck off the back. Hardwood look flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen, fir
1 Unit Available
3329 Hickory Run
3329 Hickory Run, Nashville, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2663 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedrooms 3 bathroom brick home with gorgeous landscaped back yard for rent. NO pet and No smoking. Please call the owner directly at 917-293-6200. Application $95 (Non Refundable) Deposit $2600 (Refundable)
1 Unit Available
3504 Cobble
3504 Cobble Street, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Lovely One-Level Home. 3BD, 2BA. Open floor plan Dining and LR combo. Deck. Vaulted Ceilings in LR, Gas FP..SS Appliances. Large Master closet. Newer countertops, carpet, vinyl. 2-Car garage. Convenient to Brentwood and I-65.
1 Unit Available
6739 Sunnywood Dr
6739 Sunnywood Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SUGAR VALLEY COMMUNITY - Beautiful townhome located in desirable Sugar Valley Place. Modern/New Appliances, 2 Story Unit, HOA Fees Included.
1 Unit Available
5565 Prada Dr
5565 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1779 sqft
Amazing Townhome Living without sacrificing Space! 3 Bedrooms 3&1/2 Baths + Bonus Room AND 2 Car Garage AND Large Deck over looking a Pocket Park! ALL in BRENTWOOD-Davidson County! Hardwood Floors in the Foyer and Kitchen! Tile in Master Bath, Walk
1 Unit Available
1783 Red Jacket Dr
1783 Red Jacket Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1352 sqft
2 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Barnes Crossing. The main living area has carpet flooring and the bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.
1 Unit Available
8205 Lenox Creekside Dr L-3
8205 Lenox Creekside Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
Lenox Creekside 1BR - Property Id: 302072 1BR 1Bath in desirable Lenox Creekside. Convenient location. Huge walk-in closet. Walk-in level but with balcony. All appliances included. Reserved parking space. No Pets. No smoking.
1 Unit Available
8431 Callabee Way
8431 Callabee Way, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
Beautiful condo with lovely views from private balcony! Bright and light home. Hardwoods in living and kitchen areas. Spacious walk-in closet. Peaceful, serene community beside creek with lots of trees. Close to grocery stores & restaurants
1 Unit Available
1101 Hickory Run Court
1101 Hickory Run Court, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3442 sqft
Magnificent Open Floor-plan. Upgrades galore: hardwoods, granite, SS appliances, stone fireplace, built-ins. Huge Rec Room over garage with additional bonus room with wet bar off of bonus room, Master Suite on Main Floor, fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
229 Cedarmont Circle
229 Cedarmont Cir, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1771 sqft
Lease w/option to purchase available. New paint, new hardwood through out main level, tile in baths, new fixtures in bath, granite, new appliances, new tile in basement, new wood stairs, new light fixtures, ready to move into.
Results within 5 miles of Lennox Village
84 Units Available
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,298
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,746
1362 sqft
You know Nashville. Now come discover The Anson – A Neighborhood South of Nashville. We’re close enough to see the bright lights and hear the steel guitars, yet just removed enough to provide the retreat you need from the hustle and bustle.
17 Units Available
The Estates at Brentwood
570 Church St E, Brentwood, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,316
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1407 sqft
Right by I-65 and Old Hickory Blvd. A modern living community with a swimming pool, bocce court, and gym. Homes feature carpeting, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and extra storage throughout.
17 Units Available
Landmark at Wynton Pointe Apartment Homes
1000 Enclave Cir, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$941
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1041 sqft
Large apartments in quiet neighborhood between I-24 and I-65. Air conditioning and fireplace in unit. Extra storage. Community has tennis court and internet cafe. Pet-friendly.
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments
500 Piccadilly Row, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$894
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1235 sqft
Community features pools, mature landscaping and private balcony. Great location close to Ezell Rd Park and Mill Creek. Apartments include balcony or patio, washer/dryer connections and upgraded kitchen appliances.
19 Units Available
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,182
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1395 sqft
Modern move-in-ready homes with fireplaces, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry facilities. Recently renovated. Dog park, media room and bike storage. A short drive from downtown Nashville.
37 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
17 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.