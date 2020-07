Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub playground

Featuring beautiful landscaping, Davenport Condominiums offer residents stylish living close to downtown Nashville. Ideally situated near great shops, public parks, and restaurants, our one- and two-bedroom apartment homes provide a relaxing environment. Enjoy oversized closets, washer and dryer hookups, and breakfast bars. Select apartments have been professionally remodeled and include new carpet, fixtures, and upgraded kitchens. A few resident favorites: our 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, and grilling area. Come see these stylish Nashville apartments for yourself by scheduling an appointment today!