Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:41 PM

845 Joseph Avenue

845 Joseph Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2110780
Location

845 Joseph Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great amount of space for the price and there is extra room if you need it! There is a storage area outside, a nice patio, fenced yard, and it has been updated! You have a clear and close view of the skyline from the front yard. It is 3 minutes to downtown and all parts of East Nashville.

Set up showings and apply through our website www.renewtn.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 845 Joseph Avenue have any available units?
845 Joseph Avenue has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 845 Joseph Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
845 Joseph Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 845 Joseph Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 845 Joseph Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 845 Joseph Avenue offer parking?
No, 845 Joseph Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 845 Joseph Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 845 Joseph Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 845 Joseph Avenue have a pool?
No, 845 Joseph Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 845 Joseph Avenue have accessible units?
No, 845 Joseph Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 845 Joseph Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 845 Joseph Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 845 Joseph Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 845 Joseph Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
