845 Joseph Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

This is a great amount of space for the price and there is extra room if you need it! There is a storage area outside, a nice patio, fenced yard, and it has been updated! You have a clear and close view of the skyline from the front yard. It is 3 minutes to downtown and all parts of East Nashville.



Set up showings and apply through our website www.renewtn.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.