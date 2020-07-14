All apartments in Nashville
City Side Flats

1441 Lebanon Pike · (615) 861-1858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1441 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210
South Nashville

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Studio

Studio-1

$870

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

A2-1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

A3-1

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

A1-1

$970

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

B2-1

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

B1-1

$1,135

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

B2-2

$1,185

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

C1-1

$1,570

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

C1-2

$1,670

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1280 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Side Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
internet access
online portal
playground
volleyball court
City Side Flats is your destination for comfort, community and activity. Just a stones throw from downtown Nashville, City Side Flats is ideally located in the best city in the state. Choose between four spacious floor plans, each with fully-equipped kitchens, upgraded finishes and generous walk-in closets.\n\nStroll through our beautifully landscaped grounds of our pet-friendly community or enjoy such luxuries as our sparkling swimming pool, state of the art fitness studio, sand volleyball court, and outdoor grilling stations. Visit us today and make City Side Flats your new home. \n\nCity Side Flats offers the perfect balance of city life and small town charm. We invite you to view our floor plans, apply online, schedule a tour, or stop by today and view all that our community has to offer. Our extraordinary leasing team will be happy to show you why your City Side Flats apartment isn't just another apartment - it is your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $39 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City Side Flats have any available units?
City Side Flats offers studio floorplans starting at $870, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $925, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,075, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,570. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does City Side Flats have?
Some of City Side Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Side Flats currently offering any rent specials?
City Side Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Side Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, City Side Flats is pet friendly.
Does City Side Flats offer parking?
Yes, City Side Flats offers parking.
Does City Side Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, City Side Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City Side Flats have a pool?
Yes, City Side Flats has a pool.
Does City Side Flats have accessible units?
No, City Side Flats does not have accessible units.
Does City Side Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, City Side Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
