Nashville, TN
8169 Settlers Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8169 Settlers Way

8169 Settlers Way · (615) 852-5141
Location

8169 Settlers Way, Nashville, TN 37221
Boone Trace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8169 Settlers Way · Avail. Aug 15

$2,030

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
media room
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house. The all brick, corner lot home features a beautiful, fenced backyard that can be enjoyed on your lovely walk out wood deck. Inside, there's an open concept layout with 2-story vaulted living room, 1st floor master, hardwoods throughout common areas, and a huge bonus room upstairs. 2 full baths, washer/dryer provided. 2 neighborhood parks within walking distance; convenient to river walk, movie theater, driving/shooting ranges, and Red Caboose Park. This home is pet friendly. Rent includes renters insurance and air filters. For more information, TEXT Alex at 615-852-5141.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5906355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8169 Settlers Way have any available units?
8169 Settlers Way has a unit available for $2,030 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8169 Settlers Way have?
Some of 8169 Settlers Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8169 Settlers Way currently offering any rent specials?
8169 Settlers Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8169 Settlers Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8169 Settlers Way is pet friendly.
Does 8169 Settlers Way offer parking?
No, 8169 Settlers Way does not offer parking.
Does 8169 Settlers Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8169 Settlers Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8169 Settlers Way have a pool?
No, 8169 Settlers Way does not have a pool.
Does 8169 Settlers Way have accessible units?
No, 8169 Settlers Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8169 Settlers Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8169 Settlers Way does not have units with dishwashers.
