8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house. The all brick, corner lot home features a beautiful, fenced backyard that can be enjoyed on your lovely walk out wood deck. Inside, there's an open concept layout with 2-story vaulted living room, 1st floor master, hardwoods throughout common areas, and a huge bonus room upstairs. 2 full baths, washer/dryer provided. 2 neighborhood parks within walking distance; convenient to river walk, movie theater, driving/shooting ranges, and Red Caboose Park. This home is pet friendly. Rent includes renters insurance and air filters. For more information, TEXT Alex at 615-852-5141.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906355)