All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 807 North 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
807 North 6th Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:39 PM

807 North 6th Street

807 North 6th Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1884516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

807 North 6th Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Check out this wonderful property! This 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom home has been recently renovated! New floors, updated kitchen and fresh paint all throughout the home. The refinished kitchen holds a brand new dishwasher and washer/dryer hookups! There is off street parking under a very convenient carport! This house is a stone's throw from Five Points and all the East Nashville hot spots, and just down the road from Germantown and Downtown! Schedule a showing and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,395, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 North 6th Street have any available units?
807 North 6th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 North 6th Street have?
Some of 807 North 6th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 North 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 North 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 807 North 6th Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 North 6th Street does offer parking.
Does 807 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 807 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 807 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 North 6th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 807 North 6th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way
Nashville, TN 37228
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37214
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Vertis Green Hills
4000 Hillsboro Pike
Nashville, TN 37215
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Cortland Bellevue
645 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37209
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity