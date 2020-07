2700 Charlotte Ave Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga conference room fire pit hot tub

Welcome home to 2700 Charlotte Ave., Nashville’s premier community conveniently located at the Charlotte Avenue Connector and adjacent to Nashville’s vibrant and expanding medical community. Along with a resort-style pool we also offer a fully equipped fitness center with an additional group fitness studio, onsite pet spa, brand-new dog park, a rooftop lounge with stunning views of Downtown Nashville and more!We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and social distanced, in-person tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.