739 Fox Ridge Drive

Available Now! Great location! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome! Layout features a living room and separate kitchen space with hardwood floor throughout. The full bathroom is located on second floor. Half bath downstairs.This includes stainless steel kitchen appliances with granite countertops and has washer and dryer included for you. Outside deck for enjoying some fresh air and entertaining that on looks the pool. 5 mins away for ext. 65 South and North and shopping. $45/application. Rent $1600 security. deposit $1600. Recommended minimum credit score is 600 or better, good background check, good rental history, and income needs to me 3x the rent a month. Please text Shelly at 615-403-2767



