Last updated July 7 2020 at 11:35 AM

739 Fox Ridge Drive

739 Fox Ridge Drive · (615) 307-7398
Location

739 Fox Ridge Drive, Nashville, TN 37027
Brentwood Trace

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Available Now! Great location! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome! Layout features a living room and separate kitchen space with hardwood floor throughout. The full bathroom is located on second floor. Half bath downstairs.This includes stainless steel kitchen appliances with granite countertops and has washer and dryer included for you. Outside deck for enjoying some fresh air and entertaining that on looks the pool. 5 mins away for ext. 65 South and North and shopping. $45/application. Rent $1600 security. deposit $1600. Recommended minimum credit score is 600 or better, good background check, good rental history, and income needs to me 3x the rent a month. Please text Shelly at 615-403-2767

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Fox Ridge Drive have any available units?
739 Fox Ridge Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 Fox Ridge Drive have?
Some of 739 Fox Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 Fox Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
739 Fox Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Fox Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 Fox Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 739 Fox Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 739 Fox Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 739 Fox Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 Fox Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Fox Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 739 Fox Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 739 Fox Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 739 Fox Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Fox Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Fox Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
