5510 Prada Dr Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 story townhouse in Brentwood! - This townhouse features ground level entry into the foyer, a bedroom, full bath and 2 car garage are on the first level, the 2nd level is open living with living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets and all appliances. On the 3rd level is the master with 2 large walk-in closets, master bath features double vanity, large soaking tub and separate stand up shower. The laundry area is in the hall next to the master. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath also on this level. Located within walking distance to Mill Creek shops and restaurants in High Point. This home is available for a self-guided tour! Please call Jeanette at 615-571-2251 for viewing instructions.



(RLNE5224591)