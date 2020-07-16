All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 5510 Prada Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
5510 Prada Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

5510 Prada Dr

5510 Prada Drive · (615) 571-2251
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5510 Prada Drive, Nashville, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5510 Prada Dr · Avail. Aug 7

$2,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5510 Prada Dr Available 08/07/20 Stunning 3 story townhouse in Brentwood! - This townhouse features ground level entry into the foyer, a bedroom, full bath and 2 car garage are on the first level, the 2nd level is open living with living, dining and kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, cherry wood cabinets and all appliances. On the 3rd level is the master with 2 large walk-in closets, master bath features double vanity, large soaking tub and separate stand up shower. The laundry area is in the hall next to the master. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bath also on this level. Located within walking distance to Mill Creek shops and restaurants in High Point. This home is available for a self-guided tour! Please call Jeanette at 615-571-2251 for viewing instructions.

(RLNE5224591)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5510 Prada Dr have any available units?
5510 Prada Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5510 Prada Dr have?
Some of 5510 Prada Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5510 Prada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5510 Prada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5510 Prada Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5510 Prada Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 5510 Prada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5510 Prada Dr offers parking.
Does 5510 Prada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5510 Prada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5510 Prada Dr have a pool?
No, 5510 Prada Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5510 Prada Dr have accessible units?
No, 5510 Prada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5510 Prada Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5510 Prada Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5510 Prada Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave
Nashville, TN 37212
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road
Nashville, TN 37013
Colonial Grand at Bellevue
2828 Old Hickory Blvd
Nashville, TN 37221
Highlands
4646 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Bellevue Heights
1000 Amberwood Cir
Nashville, TN 37221
Mayfair West End
3706 West End Avenue
Nashville, TN 37205
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity