Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cozy 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom house is waiting for you to make it a home. This spacious home has a lovely front and yard with plenty of space outside as well for enjoyment. The kitchen has stainless steel, beautiful counter tops, and ample cabinetry for storage. There is a deck attached that will be great for relaxation or entertaining! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.