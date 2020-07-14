All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

Madison Flats

135 Brinkhaven Ave · (615) 235-6082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

135 Brinkhaven Ave, Nashville, TN 37115
Heron Walk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit G101 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

Unit F86 · Avail. Sep 14

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 325 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit H114 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit K152 · Avail. now

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit D49 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Unit D53 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison Flats.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome to Madison Flats, a wonderful newly renovated apartment home community in Madison, Tennessee. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. We are located less than ten minutes from East Nashville, fifteen minutes from Downtown, and right down the street from Rivergate Mall. With easy access to bus lines, shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months standard (Less than 6 month lease $100/month, less than 12 month lease $50/month)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (or $250 non-refundable fee to waive deposit)
Additional: Renter insurance included in rent ($8/month)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300 for one, $450 for two
limit: 2
rent: No Pet Rent
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, no weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison Flats have any available units?
Madison Flats has 6 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison Flats have?
Some of Madison Flats's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Madison Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison Flats is pet friendly.
Does Madison Flats offer parking?
Yes, Madison Flats offers parking.
Does Madison Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Madison Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison Flats have a pool?
Yes, Madison Flats has a pool.
Does Madison Flats have accessible units?
No, Madison Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Madison Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison Flats has units with dishwashers.
