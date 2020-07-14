Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly internet access

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Welcome to Madison Flats, a wonderful newly renovated apartment home community in Madison, Tennessee. If convenience and location are important factors in your lifestyle, you've come to the right place. We are located less than ten minutes from East Nashville, fifteen minutes from Downtown, and right down the street from Rivergate Mall. With easy access to bus lines, shopping centers, restaurants, grocery stores, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues.