Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

4111 Aberdeen Rd.

4111 Aberdeen Road · No Longer Available
Location

4111 Aberdeen Road, Nashville, TN 37205
Cherokee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedroom/2 Bath West End Area Home - Property Id: 302125

Completely renovated 1700 sq ft house located on quiet street in historic Cherokee Park: 4 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, mud room, covered side porch. Kitchen features pantry, refrigerator with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, separate laundry closet with washer, dryer and laundry cabinets. Central heat and air, refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans, cedar closet, private parking, fenced yard. Located close to St. Thomas Hospital, Vanderbilt, Interstates 40 and 440, MBA, McCabe Golf Course, Metro Recreation Center, Richland Creek Greenway, St. Cecilia and Overbrook Schools. Quiet leafy neighborhood, ideal for walking and jogging, secluded yet convenient to everything: shopping and dining on West End, walk to Sylvan Park Village Center home to some of the best restaurants Nashville has to offer.
NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Available now.
Contact Phil at 317-379-3132 or 317-869-8429
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302125
Property Id 302125

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5865620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. have any available units?
4111 Aberdeen Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. have?
Some of 4111 Aberdeen Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4111 Aberdeen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4111 Aberdeen Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4111 Aberdeen Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4111 Aberdeen Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4111 Aberdeen Rd. offers parking.
Does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4111 Aberdeen Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. have a pool?
No, 4111 Aberdeen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4111 Aberdeen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4111 Aberdeen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4111 Aberdeen Rd. has units with dishwashers.
