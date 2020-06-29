4111 Aberdeen Rd.

Amenities

4 Bedroom/2 Bath West End Area Home - Property Id: 302125



Completely renovated 1700 sq ft house located on quiet street in historic Cherokee Park: 4 bedrooms, living room, dining room, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, mud room, covered side porch. Kitchen features pantry, refrigerator with ice maker, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, separate laundry closet with washer, dryer and laundry cabinets. Central heat and air, refinished hardwood floors, ceiling fans, cedar closet, private parking, fenced yard. Located close to St. Thomas Hospital, Vanderbilt, Interstates 40 and 440, MBA, McCabe Golf Course, Metro Recreation Center, Richland Creek Greenway, St. Cecilia and Overbrook Schools. Quiet leafy neighborhood, ideal for walking and jogging, secluded yet convenient to everything: shopping and dining on West End, walk to Sylvan Park Village Center home to some of the best restaurants Nashville has to offer.

NO PETS. NO SMOKING. Available now.

Contact Phil at 317-379-3132 or 317-869-8429

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302125

