Home
Nashville, TN
4100 Pleasant Colony Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4100 Pleasant Colony Dr
4100 Pleasant Colony Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4100 Pleasant Colony Drive, Nashville, TN 37013
Pleasant Colony
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3 bedroom home, FINISHED W/O BASEMENT, two full baths, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, one car garage, master bedroom on main floor, and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr have any available units?
4100 Pleasant Colony Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Nashville, TN
.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Nashville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr have?
Some of 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Pleasant Colony Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Nashville
.
Does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr offers parking.
Does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr have a pool?
No, 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Pleasant Colony Dr has units with dishwashers.
