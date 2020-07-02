Village South

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply & Weight is Under 50lbs
Parking Details: Open parking is available 24/7 for residents and guests in the front and back of the property.