All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like Village South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
Village South
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Village South

801 Inverness Ave · (615) 640-3864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Melrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

801 Inverness Ave, Nashville, TN 37204
Melrose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A-14 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village South.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Right off 8th Avenue South, Village South is within minutes of interstates and several major universities, not to mention a short drive to all the hustle and bustle of historic downtown. Great shopping, dining and entertainment are closeby as well as 100 Oaks and Green Hills Malls. We want to welcome you home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 Administration Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 1
rent: $10
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply & Weight is Under 50lbs
Parking Details: Open parking is available 24/7 for residents and guests in the front and back of the property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village South have any available units?
Village South has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Village South have?
Some of Village South's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village South currently offering any rent specials?
Village South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village South pet-friendly?
Yes, Village South is pet friendly.
Does Village South offer parking?
Yes, Village South offers parking.
Does Village South have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village South have a pool?
Yes, Village South has a pool.
Does Village South have accessible units?
Yes, Village South has accessible units.
Does Village South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village South has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Village South?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
The Lakes Bellevue
200 Erin Ln
Nashville, TN 37221
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd
Nashville, TN 37115
West End Living - Portland
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
Whetstone Flats
1430 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Park West at Hillwood
6319 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl
Nashville, TN 37115

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity