All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 409 Ashby Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
409 Ashby Pl
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:23 PM

409 Ashby Pl

409 Ashby Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

409 Ashby Place, Nashville, TN 37013
Long Hunter Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home. The home cook will be pleased to know that the kitchen comes fully equipped with appliances so you will be able to prepare your favorite dishes as soon as you move in! This pet friendly (breed restrictions apply) home is move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 Ashby Pl have any available units?
409 Ashby Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 409 Ashby Pl currently offering any rent specials?
409 Ashby Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 Ashby Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 409 Ashby Pl is pet friendly.
Does 409 Ashby Pl offer parking?
No, 409 Ashby Pl does not offer parking.
Does 409 Ashby Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 Ashby Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 Ashby Pl have a pool?
No, 409 Ashby Pl does not have a pool.
Does 409 Ashby Pl have accessible units?
No, 409 Ashby Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 409 Ashby Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 Ashby Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 409 Ashby Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 409 Ashby Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way
Nashville, TN 37228
Eastwood Greene
1921 Greenwood Ave
Nashville, TN 37206
Views on the Cumberland II
7388 Cabot Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Cherry Creek
1100 Crystal Spring Ln
Nashville, TN 37076
Amalie Pointe
5646 Amalie Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Dupont Avenue
601 N Dupont Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Parliament Place
831 Glastonbury Rd
Nashville, TN 37217
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University