Nashville, TN
380 Harding
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:55 PM

380 Harding

380 Harding Pl · (615) 908-3070
Rent Special
2 weeks free on vacant and no specials on notices
Location

380 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit U26 · Avail. now

$840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit U17 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit U06 · Avail. now

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 380 Harding.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome home to the classic comforts of 380 Harding Apartments!

Located right outside downtown Nashville, you’ll find architecturally beautiful homes that feature open floor plans, king-size bedrooms,and generous closet space. With a variety of layouts to choose from, we are sure that one of our studios, apartments, or town homes will be a perfect place for you to call home. Conveniently located near the Harding Plaza Shopping Center, within easy access to I-24 and I-440, and minutes from downtown Nashville.

Discover luxury, comfort, and convenience at 380 Harding apartment homes today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $40 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Parking is available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 380 Harding have any available units?
380 Harding has 3 units available starting at $840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 380 Harding have?
Some of 380 Harding's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 380 Harding currently offering any rent specials?
380 Harding is offering the following rent specials: 2 weeks free on vacant and no specials on notices
Is 380 Harding pet-friendly?
Yes, 380 Harding is pet friendly.
Does 380 Harding offer parking?
Yes, 380 Harding offers parking.
Does 380 Harding have units with washers and dryers?
No, 380 Harding does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 380 Harding have a pool?
Yes, 380 Harding has a pool.
Does 380 Harding have accessible units?
No, 380 Harding does not have accessible units.
Does 380 Harding have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 380 Harding has units with dishwashers.
