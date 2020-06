Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard pool

Ready to move in! Villages of Brentwood - Great 2 bedroom/2 bath townhouse! End unit with extra windows and private courtyard. Upper bedroom is a loft style with private bath. **The upstairs bedroom is open to the living room below. Check out the pictures. This configuration does not work for all roommate arrangements. Gas fireplace, private patio and washer and dryer.



Making application on the house will put you in first position. The application fee will not be processed until you view the condo and decide to move forward. If you choose not to move forward the application fee will be refunded. To secure the house you will need to give a Security Deposit of $1,350 made out to “Elite Property Solutions”.

Pets case by case with $300 pet deposit and $35 monthly pet fee.

Application fee $40 per adult. Apply at www.Elitepmsolutions.com



(RLNE3937678)