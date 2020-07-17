All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:01 PM

3315 Walton Lane

3315 Walton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Walton Lane, Nashville, TN 37216
Talbot's Corner

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location with fast access to East Nashville and Madison. Less than 15 minutes from downtown. Repainted and professionally cleaned. Don't miss your chance to tour this unit in person today!

Setup your self guided tour at: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868413?source=marketing

Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Walton Lane have any available units?
3315 Walton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 3315 Walton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Walton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Walton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 Walton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3315 Walton Lane offer parking?
No, 3315 Walton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3315 Walton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Walton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Walton Lane have a pool?
No, 3315 Walton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Walton Lane have accessible units?
No, 3315 Walton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Walton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Walton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3315 Walton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3315 Walton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

