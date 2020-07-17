3315 Walton Lane

Amenities
Great location with fast access to East Nashville and Madison. Less than 15 minutes from downtown. Repainted and professionally cleaned. Don't miss your chance to tour this unit in person today!
Setup your self guided tour at: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868413?source=marketing
Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com
No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.