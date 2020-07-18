All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

319 Margo Ln

319 Margo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

319 Margo Lane, Nashville, TN 37211
Haywood Acres

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Remodeled and move in ready! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House, $1500/mo right off of Harding and I24. - This is a fully remodeled house (and they did a fantastic job!), open concept living space with 3 bedrooms, one bath and a single stall attached garage. Parking for 2 cars behind house, but its a single lane driveway. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, Tile shower, New windows, New Stainless Steel Appliances, (New fridge is on its way!) ...pretty much new everything inside this house.

Laundry Hookups only.
Lawn care included with rent.

$1500/mo
$1500 Deposit.

FULL DISCLOSURE: The lot will be split and a house built on either side of this property within the next year. But until then, there's a full acre lot to enjoy!

Qualified applicants will have 600+ Credit, Income of 3x the rent, and no prior evictions
For Showings, email Jason@VibeRealtyTN.com
Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker #615-541-5159

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Margo Ln have any available units?
319 Margo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Margo Ln have?
Some of 319 Margo Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Margo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
319 Margo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Margo Ln pet-friendly?
No, 319 Margo Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 319 Margo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 319 Margo Ln offers parking.
Does 319 Margo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Margo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Margo Ln have a pool?
No, 319 Margo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 319 Margo Ln have accessible units?
No, 319 Margo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Margo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 319 Margo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
