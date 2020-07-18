319 Margo Ln

Amenities
Fully Remodeled and move in ready! 3 Bedroom 1 Bath House, $1500/mo right off of Harding and I24. - This is a fully remodeled house (and they did a fantastic job!), open concept living space with 3 bedrooms, one bath and a single stall attached garage. Parking for 2 cars behind house, but its a single lane driveway. Ceiling fans in each bedroom, Tile shower, New windows, New Stainless Steel Appliances, (New fridge is on its way!) ...pretty much new everything inside this house.
NO PETS ALLOWED, sorry
Laundry Hookups only.
Lawn care included with rent.
$1500/mo
$1500 Deposit.
FULL DISCLOSURE: The lot will be split and a house built on either side of this property within the next year. But until then, there's a full acre lot to enjoy!
Qualified applicants will have 600+ Credit, Income of 3x the rent, and no prior evictions
For Showings, email Jason@VibeRealtyTN.com
Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker #615-541-5159
(RLNE5912521)