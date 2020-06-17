309 Church Street Unit 604

Amenities

DOWNTOWN MUSIC CITY 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath two level Loft. 2,000 square feet. FULLY FURNISHED. Includes parking. $3,995.00 monthly rent. - Furnished luxury 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two level loft in The Exchange Building on Church Street. 2,000 Square Feet in the heart of downtown Nashville. Steps from Printers Alley, walk to Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, and the Symphony. Breathtaking skyline views from two balconies. Living area separate from bedrooms. Large windows and open floor plan. Laundry room in unit with new front end appliances. All high end appliances and bespoke furniture. Loft is fully furnished. One king bed and one queen. Two reserved parking spaces in street level parking garage. Secure keypad building entry. Cable television, internet service, and water included in rent. www.gluthwrightproperties.com



Please contact Chris via email at chris@gluthwrightproperties.com or call (225) 268-8215 to schedule a viewing.



AVAILABLE DATE: 1/12/2020

MIN. LEASE: 6 months

RENT: $3,995.00

DEPOSIT: $3,000.00

APPLICATION FEE: $50

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2 1/2

SQ FT: Aprox. 2,000

GARAGE: Two parking spots in secure garage

PET RULE: Case by case basis

SMOKING: No Smoking

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In

HOW TO APPLY: Complete online application - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.



Please give us a call at (615) 260-0903 if you have any questions or view our website at www.gluthwrightproperties.com



