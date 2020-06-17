All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 309 Church Street Unit 604.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
309 Church Street Unit 604
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

309 Church Street Unit 604

309 Church St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Downtown Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

309 Church St, Nashville, TN 37201
Downtown Nashville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
DOWNTOWN MUSIC CITY 2 Bed 2 1/2 Bath two level Loft. 2,000 square feet. FULLY FURNISHED. Includes parking. $3,995.00 monthly rent. - Furnished luxury 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two level loft in The Exchange Building on Church Street. 2,000 Square Feet in the heart of downtown Nashville. Steps from Printers Alley, walk to Broadway, Bridgestone Arena, and the Symphony. Breathtaking skyline views from two balconies. Living area separate from bedrooms. Large windows and open floor plan. Laundry room in unit with new front end appliances. All high end appliances and bespoke furniture. Loft is fully furnished. One king bed and one queen. Two reserved parking spaces in street level parking garage. Secure keypad building entry. Cable television, internet service, and water included in rent. www.gluthwrightproperties.com

Please contact Chris via email at chris@gluthwrightproperties.com or call (225) 268-8215 to schedule a viewing.

AVAILABLE DATE: 1/12/2020
MIN. LEASE: 6 months
RENT: $3,995.00
DEPOSIT: $3,000.00
APPLICATION FEE: $50
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2 1/2
SQ FT: Aprox. 2,000
GARAGE: Two parking spots in secure garage
PET RULE: Case by case basis
SMOKING: No Smoking
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required Before Move In
HOW TO APPLY: Complete online application - Must Have Social Security Number and Valid Drivers License- Go to www.gluthwrightproperties.com -Click on Homes for Rent, Click on the Property Apply Button. APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 Business Hours

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 580, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies, or if you are in a bankruptcy. Bankruptcy has to be discharged.

Please give us a call at (615) 260-0903 if you have any questions or view our website at www.gluthwrightproperties.com

(RLNE5454676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Church Street Unit 604 have any available units?
309 Church Street Unit 604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Church Street Unit 604 have?
Some of 309 Church Street Unit 604's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Church Street Unit 604 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Church Street Unit 604 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Church Street Unit 604 pet-friendly?
No, 309 Church Street Unit 604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 309 Church Street Unit 604 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Church Street Unit 604 does offer parking.
Does 309 Church Street Unit 604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Church Street Unit 604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Church Street Unit 604 have a pool?
No, 309 Church Street Unit 604 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Church Street Unit 604 have accessible units?
No, 309 Church Street Unit 604 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Church Street Unit 604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Church Street Unit 604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apollo Midtown
2110 Elliston Pl
Nashville, TN 37203
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road
Nashville, TN 37013
The Trails Apartments
100 Trails Cir
Nashville, TN 37214
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
Jamestown Apartments
400 Adamwood Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave
Nashville, TN 37206

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University