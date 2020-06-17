All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 241 Windsor Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
241 Windsor Terrace
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

241 Windsor Terrace

241 Windsor Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

241 Windsor Terrace Drive, Nashville, TN 37221
Windsor Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Private & Convenient!! - Lovely One Level End Unit - Property Id: 291847

Like living in the park! Don't miss the opportunity to call this unique property home! Wood flooring, gas fireplace and range, stainless appliances, new refrigerator, granite countertops, built-ins, sunroom, butler's pantry, private outdoor space with 2 car carport and storage. 9' Ceilings. Master bath updated with marble counters and double under-mount sinks. Washer/Dryer included. Large neighborhood pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291847
Property Id 291847

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5824741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Windsor Terrace have any available units?
241 Windsor Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Windsor Terrace have?
Some of 241 Windsor Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Windsor Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
241 Windsor Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Windsor Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 241 Windsor Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 241 Windsor Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 241 Windsor Terrace does offer parking.
Does 241 Windsor Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Windsor Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Windsor Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 241 Windsor Terrace has a pool.
Does 241 Windsor Terrace have accessible units?
No, 241 Windsor Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Windsor Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Windsor Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gazebo Apartments
141 Neese Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr
Nashville, TN 37115
The Place
600 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
Residences at Woodbine Park
311 Carter St
Nashville, TN 37210
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
Velocity In The Gulch
320 11th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Views at Hillwood
6430 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University