Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area elevator fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard guest suite internet access

Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood. This trendy community has all the luxuries you need to feel great about your home, including modern finishes, extraordinary amenities and flexible lease terms. The Vista "Vibe" shines through in a social and welcoming community with plenty of useful amenities to make life easier. Vista will provide you with a living experience you've always wanted. Trendy living in an urban atmosphere.