Vista Germantown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Vista Germantown

515 Madison St · (833) 497-3579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

515 Madison St, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 144 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 141 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 348 · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Germantown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
guest suite
internet access
Vista Germantown, located in the heart of Nashville's historic, most sought after neighborhood. This trendy community has all the luxuries you need to feel great about your home, including modern finishes, extraordinary amenities and flexible lease terms. The Vista "Vibe" shines through in a social and welcoming community with plenty of useful amenities to make life easier. Vista will provide you with a living experience you've always wanted. Trendy living in an urban atmosphere.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 5-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash/pest/recycling fee $18/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $375 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Germantown have any available units?
Vista Germantown has 13 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Germantown have?
Some of Vista Germantown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Germantown currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Germantown is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Germantown pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Germantown is pet friendly.
Does Vista Germantown offer parking?
Yes, Vista Germantown offers parking.
Does Vista Germantown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Germantown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Germantown have a pool?
Yes, Vista Germantown has a pool.
Does Vista Germantown have accessible units?
No, Vista Germantown does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Germantown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Germantown has units with dishwashers.
