Vista Germantown

Lease Length: 5-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash/pest/recycling fee $18/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $375 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking garage.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25-$75/month