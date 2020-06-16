All apartments in Nashville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

207 3rd Ave N

207 3rd Avenue North · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 3rd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201
Downtown Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
key fob access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
lobby
Looking for Part-Time Renter. (This is our second home, we will be traveling into Nashville and staying at the loft when you are not there. We have not put a personal stamp on this loft, there will be no personal pictures, clothing, etc. - We will be traveling in with our suitcase and looking for our renter to do the same). This will not be a main home for either of us. If you want to leave a few items there for your visits we totally understand but not looking for anyone to move in, this is a short term rental, hopefully long term.

What Works:
You are a professional who travels into Nashville for work (a few days a week, few weeks per month, bi-monthly, or something similar and willing to meet HOA requirements). You have somewhat of an idea of when your work will bring you to Nashville (of course we understand schedules can change and we can certainly be flexible.)

What Doesnt Work:
You live in Nashville and travel for work outside of Nashville and want to use the loft as your home base. You are relocating to Nashville and want to rent for a month until you find a place. You are wanting to stay in the loft for weekends only. You are a couple or family looking for spot in Nashville to stay when visiting family or partying with friends...Those scenarios dont work.

This is Recently Renovated One-Of-A-Kind Loft is located in a Boutique Historic Building from the Late 1800s (Intimate Building has only 6 residential units) and is Adjacent to the Historic Printers Alley (on the quiet side of 3rd Ave). Secure Key FOB/Coded Door to Private Building Entrance offers an Updated Lobby with a Security Coded Elevator to this 3rd Floor Unit with Smart Lock Entry, along with separate entrance/exit to optional monthly parking.

This Charming 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Modern Urban Warehouse Style Loft has been Newly Renovated to include: Original 19th Century Beams, Exposed Brick Walls, Exposed Duct Work Design, 15 foot Ceiling Heights, Floor-to-Ceiling Plantation Shutters (along with Commercial Quality Sound-Rated Glass Windows), Finished Wood Floors, Open Floor Plan includes Office Loft Upstairs, Unique Industrial Lighting, Granite Countertops, 75 Flat Screen TV, Sonos Surround Sound, Stylish Top of the Line Appliances and Furnishings, etc. The Unit is Stunning and is Newly and Fully Furnished.

Centrally located in the Heart of Music City. Few blocks from all Sports Venues, Cultural Attractions, Music Venues, Top Restaurants and Nashville Landmarks. This ideal location has you on a quiet street adjacent to Printers Alley in the middle of everything Downtown Nashville has to offer... and just minutes from the Gulch, Germantown, East Nashville, Hillsboro Village, etc.

If you or your employer is tired of paying $400-$500 a night at downtown hotels in Nashville when you travel in for work and would like to call this Amazing Loft Home part of the time... lets talk. We know it may take time to find the perfect fit to share the loft with but figuring there has got to be a traveling Surgeon, professional musician, business executive, legal professional, or anyone whos job brings them to town part-time on a consistent basis and would rather the loft than an expensive hotel room.

Price Negotiable based on rental needs.

No Smoking, No Pets, No Sublets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 3rd Ave N have any available units?
207 3rd Ave N has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 3rd Ave N have?
Some of 207 3rd Ave N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 3rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
207 3rd Ave N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 3rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 207 3rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 207 3rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 207 3rd Ave N does offer parking.
Does 207 3rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 3rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 3rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 207 3rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 207 3rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 207 3rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 207 3rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 3rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
