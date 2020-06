Amenities

Premier downtown 6th floor unit with expansive views from large windows and balcony. Private building with controlled access. TWO reserved parking spaces in a gated garage. Ceilings are 12' to 15'. Custom kitchen. Large master bedroom with custom walk-in closet. Second bedroom has custom walk-in closet. Third room has wood floors and makes a great office. Rooftop deck. Extra storage. Two elevators.Wired for sound. Unit is unfurnished. First four photos are virtually staged.