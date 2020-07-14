Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking new construction

Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater. We are less than 10 minutes from Downtown Nashville, for all the fun and excitement of a night out on the town.







We offer 5 different floor plans with 2 & 3 bedrooms to choose from. Our floor plans have all electric kitchens, a balcony or patio, hardwood floors, den or study, an in-unit washer & dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Make life fun again with Village Green Hills Apartment Homes.







Our community is proud to offer many great outdoor amenities sure to excite every member of the family. Enjoy some fun in the sun at our picnic area with barbecue or unwind after work on our large outdoor patio with outdoor TV. We also welcome your four legged family members who will enjoy evening walks down at the Sugartree Creek that runs through our community. Come see why Village Green Hills is the perfect place for you to call home.