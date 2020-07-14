All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Village Green Hills

2215 Abbott Martin Road · (615) 235-7250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2215 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,810

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 414 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 968 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,560

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1512 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Green Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
Finding apartment home living in Nashville, TN has never been easier! Village Green Hills is in walking distance to The Mall at Green Hills, Whole Foods, Hill Center, and Regal Green Hills 16 Theater. We are less than 10 minutes from Downtown Nashville, for all the fun and excitement of a night out on the town.\n\n

We offer 5 different floor plans with 2 & 3 bedrooms to choose from. Our floor plans have all electric kitchens, a balcony or patio, hardwood floors, den or study, an in-unit washer & dryer, and stainless steel appliances. Make life fun again with Village Green Hills Apartment Homes.\n\n

Our community is proud to offer many great outdoor amenities sure to excite every member of the family. Enjoy some fun in the sun at our picnic area with barbecue or unwind after work on our large outdoor patio with outdoor TV. We also welcome your four legged family members who will enjoy evening walks down at the Sugartree Creek that runs through our community. Come see why Village Green Hills is the perfect place for you to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250 for 1 pet, $400 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 50lbs
Parking Details: Covered garage parking, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Green Hills have any available units?
Village Green Hills has 8 units available starting at $1,810 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Green Hills have?
Some of Village Green Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Green Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Village Green Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Green Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Green Hills is pet friendly.
Does Village Green Hills offer parking?
Yes, Village Green Hills offers parking.
Does Village Green Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Green Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Green Hills have a pool?
No, Village Green Hills does not have a pool.
Does Village Green Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Village Green Hills has accessible units.
Does Village Green Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Green Hills has units with dishwashers.
