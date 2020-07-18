All apartments in Nashville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1018 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1018 40th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37209
Tomorrow's Hope

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
BRAND NEW home near The Nations with August move-in date. Less than one mile to 51st Ave. Close to everything the urban core has to offer. Open floor plan with tons of natural light & gorgeous finishes. Hardwood floors throughout, office nook, large pantry, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceiling in master. Shower with built-in bench. Laundry right outside of bedrooms. Surrounded by gorgeous, mature trees w/ huge backyard. Peaceful & serene within the city!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 40th Ave, N have any available units?
1018 40th Ave, N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 40th Ave, N have?
Some of 1018 40th Ave, N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 40th Ave, N currently offering any rent specials?
1018 40th Ave, N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 40th Ave, N pet-friendly?
No, 1018 40th Ave, N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1018 40th Ave, N offer parking?
No, 1018 40th Ave, N does not offer parking.
Does 1018 40th Ave, N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 40th Ave, N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 40th Ave, N have a pool?
No, 1018 40th Ave, N does not have a pool.
Does 1018 40th Ave, N have accessible units?
No, 1018 40th Ave, N does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 40th Ave, N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 40th Ave, N has units with dishwashers.
