1018 40th Ave, N

BRAND NEW home near The Nations with August move-in date. Less than one mile to 51st Ave. Close to everything the urban core has to offer. Open floor plan with tons of natural light & gorgeous finishes. Hardwood floors throughout, office nook, large pantry, plenty of cabinet space in kitchen. Bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceiling in master. Shower with built-in bench. Laundry right outside of bedrooms. Surrounded by gorgeous, mature trees w/ huge backyard. Peaceful & serene within the city!