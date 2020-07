Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Freshly rehabbed 3 bedrooms 1 bath home located in Memphis is now available for rent. Large living room area with lots of windows that allow natural light into the home. The kitchen will include a new gas range. Eat-in kitchen area. Tile flooring in the kitchen and laundry room. All bedrooms are great in size and lots of closet space and wood floors. Fenced backyard with patio area. The tenants will be responsible for maintaining the yard work. Pets are negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet deposit and a $25 monthly pet fee.



You can tour the house in Two Ways:



Call our appointment line 901.820.4367 ext 1026 to schedule a viewing with an agent. Se Habla Español



Or

ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF MONDAY-SUNDAY (8AM-7 PM)

CONTACT 901-295-6363 PRESS 1 AND KEY IN 912577

OR DOWNLOAD RENTLY APP ON YOUR PHONE AND SEARCH WITH ADDRESS



QUALIFICATIONS

Must be currently working at least 6 months +

Must have good rental history

Must have a credit score of 575 or above

Bankruptcy must be discharged at least 1 year

Make 3 times rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available Now

