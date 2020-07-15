Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN. This beautiful, historic property offers incredible architectural details such as exquisite moldings, stained glass, soaring ceilings, original ceramic tile floors, and bay windows.



With over 32 floor plans, each unit is unique. These fabulous features reflect the property's original historical character as the Gayoso Hotel, which operated from 1842 to 1948 as Memphis's premier hotel for dignitaries, public officials, and famous persons of financial wealth.