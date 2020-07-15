Amenities
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN. This beautiful, historic property offers incredible architectural details such as exquisite moldings, stained glass, soaring ceilings, original ceramic tile floors, and bay windows.
With over 32 floor plans, each unit is unique. These fabulous features reflect the property's original historical character as the Gayoso Hotel, which operated from 1842 to 1948 as Memphis's premier hotel for dignitaries, public officials, and famous persons of financial wealth.