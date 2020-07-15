All apartments in Memphis
Gayoso House
Gayoso House

130 S Front St ·
Location

130 S Front St, Memphis, TN 38103
The Core

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 01-304 · Avail. Sep 1

$975

Studio · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-426 · Avail. Sep 1

$720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 01-226 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Unit 01-326 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-317 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 01-519 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

Unit 01-219 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 796 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Gayoso House.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Apartments at Peabody Place featuring Gayoso House is located in the heart of downtown's historic block in Memphis, TN. This beautiful, historic property offers incredible architectural details such as exquisite moldings, stained glass, soaring ceilings, original ceramic tile floors, and bay windows.

With over 32 floor plans, each unit is unique. These fabulous features reflect the property's original historical character as the Gayoso Hotel, which operated from 1842 to 1948 as Memphis's premier hotel for dignitaries, public officials, and famous persons of financial wealth.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Management Approval.
Parking Details: $75 for detached garage; $15 for onsite (limited availability).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Gayoso House have any available units?
Gayoso House has 19 units available starting at $720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Gayoso House have?
Some of Gayoso House's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Gayoso House currently offering any rent specials?
Gayoso House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Gayoso House pet-friendly?
Yes, Gayoso House is pet friendly.
Does Gayoso House offer parking?
Yes, Gayoso House offers parking.
Does Gayoso House have units with washers and dryers?
No, Gayoso House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Gayoso House have a pool?
No, Gayoso House does not have a pool.
Does Gayoso House have accessible units?
Yes, Gayoso House has accessible units.
Does Gayoso House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Gayoso House has units with dishwashers.
