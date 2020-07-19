4812 Northfield Cir.

Amenities

Very Nice Spacious Home in Raleigh - This is a three bedroom two full bathroom house that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a large living room with a fireplace as well as a spacious kitchen that has good storage. Great sized bedrooms as well. The property does have carpet throughout except for in one bedroom. The home also comes with a two car garage. Very nice house that will rent quickly.



If you have any questions please feel free to contact our office at (901) 347-3148



This homeowner has chosen to not be on the voucher program.



**Note: this home is in as in condition only, please take note of that when going to view the home- we mean as appearance wise not the functionality of the home or maintenance of the home**



We simply verify your source of income and rental history. We require that you make 3 times the monthly rent. When using the help of a government assistance program such as Section 8, this is not an income requirement. We run a background and credit check. On the background we are ensuring that you are not wanted by law, not a registered sex offender and no recent background issues. On the credit, we are not looking for a certain credit score as much as we are looking to see if you have anything involving housing or utilities on the credit. Our turn around time is typically 24-48 hours during business hours.



