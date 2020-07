Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance e-payments online portal

Located in Memphis, Tennessee you will find The Local, a lovely apartment home community nestled in a prime location. Several interstates and local highways surround the area, so commuting is simple and stress-free. There are many excellent restaurants, parks, shopping establishments, and entertainment venues nearby. For the outdoor enthusiast, there are scenic lake areas, Holly Springs National Forest, and Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge just a short drive away.