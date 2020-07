Parcels at Concourse

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments conference room e-payments game room guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Sears Crosstown building has been home to many things over its 88-year history. Over 400,000 sq ft on the upper floors of the building housed tens of thousands of unique products – goods that were pulled by hand, packaged and tied with the distinctive “Sears Knot,” then shipped out daily to one of over 650,000 customers in the region. These parcels were the lifeblood of the building, and when they stopped flowing, the building was forced into dormancy.



Today, the lifeblood of this building is you. Be a part of the reawakening as these floors churn back into action as a home to people on the forefront of engaging Memphis: urban educators, healthcare scientists and researchers, artists, and many others who are excited to live above the unique experiences and amenities Crosstown Concourse has to offer. Parcels is where the spirit of Concourse takes physical form through its residents. Our lives are lived better when we discover together.