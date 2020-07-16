All apartments in Memphis
2052 Abbey Ln
2052 Abbey Ln

2052 Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2052 Abbey Lane, Memphis, TN 38134

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely 2 story home that sits on a corner lot with plenty of yard! This home will be rented in as-is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2052 Abbey Ln have any available units?
2052 Abbey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
Is 2052 Abbey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2052 Abbey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2052 Abbey Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2052 Abbey Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 2052 Abbey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2052 Abbey Ln offers parking.
Does 2052 Abbey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2052 Abbey Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2052 Abbey Ln have a pool?
No, 2052 Abbey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2052 Abbey Ln have accessible units?
No, 2052 Abbey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2052 Abbey Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2052 Abbey Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2052 Abbey Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2052 Abbey Ln has units with air conditioning.
