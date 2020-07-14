Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longview Gardens.
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis. Each apartments has 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with central heating and air. Convenient to I-240 & South Parkway, making your way around Memphis is easier than ever at Longview Gardens.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Longview Gardens have any available units?
Longview Gardens has 4 units available starting at $490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Longview Gardens have?
Some of Longview Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longview Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Longview Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longview Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Longview Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Longview Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Longview Gardens offers parking.
Does Longview Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longview Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longview Gardens have a pool?
No, Longview Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Longview Gardens have accessible units?
No, Longview Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Longview Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Longview Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.