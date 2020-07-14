All apartments in Memphis
Longview Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:05 PM

Longview Gardens

1726 S Orleans St · (901) 450-5110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN 38106
Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6403 · Avail. Jul 31

$490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 6181 · Avail. Jul 29

$490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

Unit 17344 · Avail. Aug 10

$490

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Longview Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis. Each apartments has 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with central heating and air. Convenient to I-240 & South Parkway, making your way around Memphis is easier than ever at Longview Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Longview Gardens have any available units?
Longview Gardens has 4 units available starting at $490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does Longview Gardens have?
Some of Longview Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Longview Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Longview Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Longview Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Longview Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Longview Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Longview Gardens offers parking.
Does Longview Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Longview Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Longview Gardens have a pool?
No, Longview Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Longview Gardens have accessible units?
No, Longview Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Longview Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Longview Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.

