Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis. Each apartments has 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with central heating and air. Convenient to I-240 & South Parkway, making your way around Memphis is easier than ever at Longview Gardens.