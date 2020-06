Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1. 3 equal sized bedrooms 12 x 10, 1 updated full bathroom with tiled shower and bathtub, Open living room & dining room with nice laminate floors, small galley kitchen, spacious and dry basement with plenty of storage space and washer & dryer. This home is only a 3 minute walk to Main Street in Manayunk and a 3 minute walk to the train station. There is 2 car parking in the rear. Tenant pays gas, electric, and water