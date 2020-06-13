/
bryn mawr
815 Apartments for rent in Bryn Mawr, PA📍
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Bryn Mawr
98 Units Available
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
800 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, rich cabinetry and separate dining area. Located close to Villanova University, the community features a swimming pool and a garage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Bryn Mawr
21 Units Available
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1850 sqft
In an elegant park-like setting with a convenient location, The Rosemont Plaza combines old world charm and modern luxury with unbeatable service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Bryn Mawr
40 Units Available
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our uncommonly spacious apartments were the perfect palette for new renovations which we recently completed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Bryn Mawr
20 Units Available
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1200 sqft
Radcliff House is located in the heart of Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Bryn Mawr
4 Units Available
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1500 sqft
Located in the prestigious locale of the Main Line, Conwyn Arms offers apartment community convenience with a class and distinction all its own.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
947 SARGENT AVENUE
947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1120 sqft
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
922 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
922 Montgomery Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
531 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 1 bedroom condo in the beautiful Mayflower Square Condominium in Bryn Mawr, going in to a beautiful bright living room with sliding door to patio and courtyard a stunning kitchen with white cabinets granite and newly stainless steel
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
37 THOMAS AVENUE
37 Thomas Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1444 sqft
Welcome to 37 Thomas Avenue! A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 1,444 square foot totally remodeled all brick twin home in downtown Bryn Mawr.
Results within 1 mile of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 07:10am
Haverford
11 Units Available
Korman Residential On The Main Line
410 Lancaster Ave, Haverford College, PA
Studio
$909
252 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
Conveniently located near shopping, dining, entertainment, and the rail into Center City, Korman Residential offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee and one-day service guarantee. Each unit has walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and parking.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Haverford
2 Units Available
Montgomery Pointe
438 Montgomery Avenue, Haverford College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
938 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery Pointe in Haverford College. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
129 Ardmore Ave.
129 Ardmore Avenue, Ardmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath House - Great Ardmore Location! - This recently renovated 4 Bedroom / 1 Bath house is now available, with a convenient location in Ardmore.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
22 School Ln 2
22 School Lane, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Mainline Stunning 2 Bdrm Downtown Ardmore - Property Id: 112343 Come enjoy Main Line living in one of the most sought after locations! This beautiful 2nd floor 2 bedroom apartment is located in downtown Ardmore, yet quite
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardmore
1 Unit Available
22 School Ln 1
22 School Ln, Ardmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 2 Bdm Apt Downtown Ardmore, Central A/C - Property Id: 108806 AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2019, Ready for School Yr 2019-2020, Lower Merion School District CENTRAL AIR, BIG WRAPPED AROUND PORCH, off street parking! Come
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
855 GLENBROOK AVENUE
855 Glenbrook Avenue, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1054 sqft
Welcome to this spacious home in a most convenient location.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
225 BROOK STREET
225 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1769 sqft
Fabulous Bryn Mawr rental available in award winning Radnor school district! This home has so many great features including an inviting front porch, a wonderful great room and a back deck for barbecues.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Haverford
1 Unit Available
251 W MONTGOMERY AVENUE
251 Montgomery Avenue, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2310 sqft
Come experience this lovely 4 bed 3.5 bath home nestled within the charming brick walls of Thatcher Court. Enter through the front door and immediately feel at home.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Haverford
1 Unit Available
428 OLD LANCASTER AVENUE
428 Old Lancaster Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Great Location between Montgomery & Lancaster Ave. Walking distance to Haverford College, Suburban Square, Septa Train, and so much more. This first floor apartment is move in ready. 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths.
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
110 N ROBERTS RD
110 North Roberts Road, Montgomery County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
Great chance for a "Walk To" location in Bryn Mawr. This colonial has everything. The double story entry is grand with a formal living room to one side and formal dining room on the other side. There is a first floor powder room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
710 BROOK STREET
710 Brook Street, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1632 sqft
Welcome to 710 Brook Street in Bryn Mawr! A student approved single family home for rent located in Radnor Township.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Bryn Mawr
1 Unit Available
820-822 GLENBROOK AVE #3A, 3B
820 Glenbrook Ave, Delaware County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
**NOW LEASING** | 820-822 Glenbrook Avenue Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 |4 immaculate, modern, sun-filled, open concept, units in the heart of Bryn Mawr.
Results within 5 miles of Bryn Mawr
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ardmore
15 Units Available
One Ardmore
24 Cricket Avenue, Ardmore, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One Ardmore Apartment Homes in Ardmore, PA is now available for immediate move in! Part of the prestigious Main Line community, One Ardmore is ideally located for commuters working in Center City and surrounding suburbs.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:09pm
$
Roxborough Park
8 Units Available
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,613
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Overbrook
21 Units Available
Point at City Line
6100 City Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,206
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,393
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1200 sqft
Complex with great gym and community pool located conveniently on City Avenue. Units include stainless steel appliances. Spacious private balconies for enjoying warm, sunny days. Close to bus and rail public transit systems.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bryn Mawr, the median rent is $1,007 for a studio, $1,195 for a 1-bedroom, $1,443 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,806 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bryn Mawr, check out our monthly Bryn Mawr Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bryn Mawr area include Harcum College, Rosemont College, Bryn Mawr College, University of Pennsylvania, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bryn Mawr from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and King of Prussia.
