152 Apartments for rent in Burlington, NJ📍
6 Units Available
Whitehall Apartments
760 Eayrestown Rd, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
750 sqft
Welcome to Whitehall Apartment rental homes. We offer the best apartment rent pricing in the Philadelphia South Jersey area.
20 Units Available
Eastampton Place
1302 Woodlane Road, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Welcome to Eastampton Place: an astounding new mixed-use apartment/retail community, located minutes from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, downtown Philadelphia, Rancocas State Park, and easy access to all major highways and a wide array of
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
229 STACY STREET
229 Stacy Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3420 sqft
This highly stylish apartment is steps to the river front park area, High street quaint shopping district, and the River line train stop with access to state capital/Amtrac to NY and points south, Pennsauken, Cinnaminson ,Camden/High speed line to
New London
1 Unit Available
438 HIGH STREET
438 High Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
4142 sqft
Adorable 2nd floor 1 bedroom unit in one of the nicest Historic Buildings on the Block. Convenient location right across the street from Post Office and easy walk to public transportation.
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
London
1 Unit Available
22 RIVERBANK
22 Riverbank, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 RIVERBANK in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
London
1 Unit Available
28 W UNION STREET
28 West Union Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3368 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath located in the historic district of Burlington City. This property is with in walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and the riverfront.
East Farnerville
1 Unit Available
20 W 2ND STREET
20 West 2nd Street, Burlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 1 bath semi detached home ready for immediate occupancy! This multi-level twin home consist of a living room, dining room, full bath, and upgraded kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Burlington
1 Unit Available
423 Radcliffe Street - A1
423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are
1 Unit Available
825 POND STREET
825 Pond Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
600 sqft
3rd floor front apartment ready for new tenant. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom. Living room has nice size coat closet. Kitchen with pantry. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric/gas separate.
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
25 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
44 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
$850
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
1 Unit Available
19 Roxburn Place CLOSED 03/24/2020
19 Roxburn Place, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhome in Willingboro! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
1 Unit Available
98 Shawmont Ln
98 Shawmont Lane, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
1436 sqft
98 Shawmont Ln - Property Id: 279751 Redone beautifully. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279751 Property Id 279751 (RLNE5813903)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Burlington, the median rent is $856 for a studio, $1,016 for a 1-bedroom, $1,227 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,535 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burlington, check out our monthly Burlington Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Burlington area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Camden County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burlington from include Philadelphia, Levittown, Trenton, Lansdale, and Camden.
