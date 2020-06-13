/
/
bristol
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM
158 Apartments for rent in Bristol, PA📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
423 Radcliffe Street - A1
423 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
Check out this spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Historic Bristol Borough! This apartment features wall to wall carpet, a large shared yard space, completely updated and is located across the street from the Delaware River where there are
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
825 POND STREET
825 Pond Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$985
600 sqft
3rd floor front apartment ready for new tenant. 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom. Living room has nice size coat closet. Kitchen with pantry. No pets allowed. Tenant pays electric/gas separate.
1 of 32
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
1 of 9
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
307 HEADLEY STREET
307 Headley Street, Bristol, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath apartment is now available. Located in quaint Bristol Borough with private entrance. Living space consists of living room, kitchen with breakfast bar, one nice sized bedroom and remodeled bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Bristol
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
229 STACY STREET
229 Stacy Street, Burlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
3420 sqft
This highly stylish apartment is steps to the river front park area, High street quaint shopping district, and the River line train stop with access to state capital/Amtrac to NY and points south, Pennsauken, Cinnaminson ,Camden/High speed line to
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
London
1 Unit Available
22 RIVERBANK
22 Riverbank, Burlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
864 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22 RIVERBANK in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
1 of 12
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
London
1 Unit Available
28 W UNION STREET
28 West Union Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
3368 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2 and 1/2 bath located in the historic district of Burlington City. This property is with in walking distance to public transportation, shopping, restaurants and the riverfront.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
913 Fairview Avenue
913 Fairview Avenue, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, fresh, and airy, this welcoming one-story home is everything you’ve been searching for and more! With neutral paint colors and plenty of natural light throughout, the interior offers an ideal blank canvas for any decorating style.
Results within 5 miles of Bristol
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
24 Units Available
Franklin Commons
1400 Cardinal Dr, Mechanicsville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1043 sqft
Versatile apartment homes nestled in Buck County's rolling hills, just over from Robert K. Shafer Middle School. Recently renovated units have ovens, dishwashers and laundry facilities. Game room, business center and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
44 Units Available
Village Square
1600 Brookwood Dr, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
862 sqft
Village Square apartments feature on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwashers. The community features amenities such as a park, pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Located just off of I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Goldenridge
9 Units Available
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
23 Units Available
The Courtyards
200 Delanco Rd, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1104 sqft
The Courtyard Apartments offers one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Edgewater Park, New Jersey. Our community is affordable and pet-friendly, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features upgraded appliances.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
900 sqft
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
7 Units Available
Glen Hollow
1100 Newportville Rd, Croydon, PA
Studio
$850
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,030
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen Hollow in Croydon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 11 at 06:58pm
$
2 Units Available
Berkeley Trace
3806 Bensalem Blvd, Eddington, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A distinctive rental townhome and apartment community conveniently located in bustling Bensalem, Bucks County. Every apartment and townhome feature a private entrance, washer and dryer, generous-size rooms, and a fully equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Dorilyn Terrace
190 Bristol Oxford Valley Rd, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Welcome to Dorilyn Terrace Apartments for rent. We offer the best apartment for rent price in the Langhorne Pennsylvania area.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
2 Units Available
Twin Terrace
201 South Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
750 sqft
Welcome to Twin Terrace Apartments a nice, small community set off from the busy way of life. With schools nearby as well as shopping and fine eating diners.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
203 Green St
203 Green Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
Nice house with big size backyard - Nice house with big size backyard No Pets Allowed (RLNE4022376)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bristol, the median rent is $672 for a studio, $798 for a 1-bedroom, $964 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,206 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bristol, check out our monthly Bristol Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bristol area include University of Pennsylvania, Saint Joseph's University, Temple University, Thomas Jefferson University, and Rowan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bristol from include Philadelphia, Levittown, Trenton, Lansdale, and Camden.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJ