Last updated June 13 2020

116 Apartments for rent in King of Prussia, PA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
40 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
56 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
34 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,478
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,605
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1217 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,478
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1252 sqft
This eco-friendly property boasts a fully equipped fitness center, tennis courts and clubhouse. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, wet bars and private balconies/patios. The property is also only minutes from Meadowood Mall and Del Monte Plaza.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated May 19 at 12:10pm
13 Units Available
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
Luxury high-rise community has private movie theater, kids playroom and basketball court. Units feature washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances and safes. Located just minutes from Route 422, 76, 202 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 Lakeview Court
301 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 301 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Many of this homes amazing features

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
528 LOWER EAST VALLEY FORGE ROAD
528 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1502 sqft
Great renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin on a secluded street in King of Prussia that could be a model home for Pottery Barn. From the front porch to the fenced yard with a covered patio, this open concept home has it all.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
605 LAKEVIEW COURT
605 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1644 sqft
You~ve heard ~location location location~ before, but no community truly exemplifies this saying quite like the Brownstones at Valley Forge.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE
757 Whitetail Circle, King of Prussia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2215 sqft
Expansive, meticulously maintained and upgraded 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath 3-story townhome in desirable Deer Creek in King of Prussia! Upon entry, you will find the wide foyer, double coat closet, and door to 1 car attached garage.

1 of 14

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2739 sqft
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular,

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
555 LOWER E VALLEY FORGE RD #B
555 Lower East Valley Forge Rd, King of Prussia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Make your appointment to see this unique home. Built in the mid 1700~s. Totally remodeled. New plumbing, new gas, water heater, central air and new roof. Enjoy the old world with today~s amenities.
Results within 1 mile of King of Prussia
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Westover Club Apartments
18 Westover Club Dr, Norristown, PA
Studio
$1,035
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
992 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Community includes a 24-hour gym. Parking available on site. Golf at the nearby Club at Shannondell Golf. Easy access to I-76.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
388 DRUMMERS LANE
388 Drummers Lane, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
819 sqft
Welcome to this Bright and Spacious corner unit located in the Desirable and In Demand Glenhardie complex.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
566 STANBRIDGE STREET
566 Stanbridge Street, Norristown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2201 sqft
Three bedroom upper floors unit available now on Norristown's West End! Spacious eat-in kitchen with generous sized bedrooms. Available for immediate occupancy. Third floor bedroom comes with half bath en suite.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
325 NORRIS HALL LANE
325 Norris Hall Lane, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1445 sqft
BRAND New almost everything! New kitchen, new baths, fresh paint- really all has been done.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
722 HAWS AVENUE
722 Haws Avenue, Norristown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2720 sqft
Beautiful 3 story twin with covered front porch on Haws avenue with natural wood trim trim though out the home.,Efficiently heated with Brand new hydronic gas heating, 5 spacious bedrooms with closets and a first floor laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
237 HOLLY DRIVE
237 Holly Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1278 sqft
Great Rental Unit in King of Prussia. Walk into this Unit , featuring tile floor throughout the whole first floor. Dining Rm, Kitchen with Pantry, Family Rm with rear Slider to Patio, Coat Closet and Powder Rm complete the first floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
535 WILLIAMSBURG WAY
535 Williamsburg Way, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1596 sqft
End unit with tons of natural light, open floor plan, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter. Eat in the kitchen, dining room or enjoy the large deck out back. Three bedrooms upstairs with incredible closet-space.

Median Rent in King of Prussia

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in King of Prussia is $1,239, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,496.
Studio
$1,044
1 Bed
$1,239
2 Beds
$1,496
3+ Beds
$1,872
City GuideKing of Prussia
King of Prussia wasn't actually named after any royalty in Prussia. Instead, it was named after the King of Prussia Inn, a local tavern in the 18th century...which was named after Prussian royalty.

King of Prussia, PA was named after a bar. That’s right – the entire town is based around a local tavern, which was built by Welsh Quakers in 1719. The Tavern had an inn as well, and George Washington once stayed there in 1777.  The inn was eventually forced to move when Route 202 was built, however, the inn was preserved and eventually relocated and reopened in 2002. King of Prussia is maybe the most bustling suburb of nearby big city Pennsylvania. It was once described as adhering to the “edge city” phenomenon – that the heart of the development in a metropolitan area is not at the center of the city but in a suburb – in this case, not downtown Philly buy King of Prussia.

Moving to King of Prussia

Want to move to the Philadelphia area? King of Prussa might just be the right place to settle down. There is a good mix of a rentals and ownable properties in King of Prussia, so whether you’re looking of an apartment to rent or a home to buy, you’re going to be able to find it here. If you want to rent a studio apartment, you should expect to pay about a fairly Penn-standard rate per month in King of Prussia. If you want multiple bedrooms, expect to pay a lot more. King of Prussia is a good place to move whether you have a family or are single; only a quarter of houses here have kids, so you won’t feel left out if you’re not ready for that white picket fence.

Living in King of Prussia

The largest shopping mall in the entire U.S. is in King of Prussia – The Court and the Plaza, which are connected to each other by a short covered crosswalk. Because of the mall traffic, King of Prussia has developed rapidly into an urban commercial center, with hotels, skyscrapers, strip malls, and more. If you like to  gamble, you can do it at the Valley Forge Casino, and the Gulph Mills Tennis Club is considered one of the best places for a match in the entire region.

June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 King of Prussia Rent Report. King of Prussia rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the King of Prussia rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

King of Prussia rents declined moderately over the past month

King of Prussia rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in King of Prussia stand at $1,240 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,497 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. King of Prussia's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in King of Prussia over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to King of Prussia

    As rents have fallen moderately in King of Prussia, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, King of Prussia is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • King of Prussia's median two-bedroom rent of $1,497 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in King of Prussia.
    • While rents in King of Prussia fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in King of Prussia than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where King of Prussia is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in King of Prussia?
    In King of Prussia, the median rent is $1,044 for a studio, $1,239 for a 1-bedroom, $1,496 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,872 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in King of Prussia, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around King of Prussia?
    Some of the colleges located in the King of Prussia area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to King of Prussia?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to King of Prussia from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, West Chester, and Lansdale.

