1375 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ📍
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
1 Unit Available
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1852086)
1 Unit Available
41 Dickerson Street
41 Dickerson Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1264 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated single family home located in a quiet neighborhood. Also close to school and stores Application: https://www.hemlane.
1 Unit Available
124 Hunter Street
124 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home for rent in Woodbury - Step in to the spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.
1 Unit Available
54 CENTRE STREET E
54 East Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 CENTRE STREET E in Woodbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
637 Cherry Street
637 Cherry Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1312 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home in Woodbury, City. HUD Vouchers accepted! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/637-cherry-st-woodbury-nj-08096-usa/71750b43-786f-43c2-beb4-f4ea3111478c (RLNE5777950)
1 Unit Available
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.
1 Unit Available
242 S MAPLE AVENUE
242 South Maple Street, Woodbury, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
Great home in family neighborhood! Recently renovated! Newer appliances, newer kitchen, newer bath, newer roof, new paint and new carpet! Fenced yard! Must See! Owner is licensed real estate agent.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Packer Park
8 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Moyamensing
1 Unit Available
541 Hoffman Street
541 Hoffman Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
5th & Mifflin-South Philadelphia - Very cute, newly updated, cozy home. Laminate floors on the first, new carpet upstairs. Surrounded by public transit and shopping! Washer & dryer hook ups in basement. Small pet friendly. (RLNE5756539)
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
1901 Hartranft Street 303
1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727 5% off for all health care and front line employees. Waiving application fees.
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
1835 Johnston Street
1835 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 07/05/20 South Philly 2 Bedroom for July - Property Id: 263719 5% off to all health care and front line employees.
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
3015 S. Colorado St.
3015 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This bright and spacious, Marconi Plaza three bedroom/two full bath home features a private patio, finished basement and designated laundry room with laundry sink.
Whitman
1 Unit Available
649 Durfor street
649 Durfor Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large commercial space on the busy street. Lots of Foot traffic. - Large commercial space. Mix use. Ceramic tiles on the floor, Central AC, unfinished 1/2 basement, Newly renovated. Zoning Mix use/CMX-2. Triple net. Net Net Net. (RLNE2918976)
South Philadelphia East
1 Unit Available
2554 S. Jessup St.
2554 South Jessup Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1400 sqft
Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.5 Bath South Philly Home! Deck! Come see this great home! - Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.
Marconi Plaza
1 Unit Available
3001 S. Colorado Street
3001 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
3001 S. Colorado Street Available 06/15/20 17th & Pollack-Marconi West-South Philadelphia - Beautiful corner property, with side yard, and ample area parking. ALL new, kitchen, bathroom, new carpets, and freshly painted.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Woodbury rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
Some of the colleges located in the Woodbury area include Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, Saint Joseph's University, and Temple University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodbury from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.
