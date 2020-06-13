143 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ

Moving to Glassboro

Costs

If your search for apts to rent in Glassboro brings you from other areas in New Jersey, you'll find that the cost is slightly lower in Glassboro than what you would be used to. Those who are from out of state, however, can more than likely expect to pay a bit more than the norm where they come from. If this is the case for you, just let that spirit of Glassboro wash over you as you dig deeper in your wallet.

Availability

Due to the larger college population in town, apartments, which are typically available at a lower price than houses, tend to be in short supply.

Preparation

As people are already falling over one another's feet to get rental apartments in this town, you really need to prepare for your appointments with landlords to ensure you get picked over others. In this case, first impressions really count, so you need to look and act like someone with enough money and common sense to pay the full rent on time and keep the place in a good condition. Now is not the time to walk up late with tattered clothing or unwashed hair. Also, bring documents to back up your story, such as references from previous landlords and proof of income. You will also need to provide your social security number and other personal data in order for the landlord to do a credit check. Bring a check, as a security deposit on the spot can be very convincing and is a good way get the landlord to commit.