143 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ

Glassboro Neighborhoods

Before you set your heart on moving into one of the five constituent neighborhoods that make up Glassboro, you had better make sure that you actually find apartment complexes with vacancies. Check out the below areas and see which one suits your fancy.

Borough Center: The Glassboro borough center is not only hip and trendy, but also has a small selection of apartment buildings and complexes to choose from. There are not as many apartment homes as in the other neighborhoods, but you would be in close proximity to establishments such as Liscio's Italian Bakery & Deli, Little Sicily Pizza & Wings and Angelo's Glassboro Diner. If your tastes run toward literary pursuits, the library is also found in this neighborhood. Then, there is also Let's Dance, where you can go step on some toes, make new friends and unwind after the stress of moving.

Green Tree Road / William L Dalton Drive: This neighborhood is not quite as trendy as the borough center, but also has a couple of lovely spots. You will probably struggle to find two-bedroom apartments to rent in this neighborhood as it is made up mostly of houses and townhouses. If you do find a place in this neighborhood, you will be in close proximity to the Samurai Japanese Hibachi restaurant and Papa John's Pizza. Be sure to go shake off those calories at the nearby Four Seasons Health Club, or sweat it out on a jog in one of the parks in the area.

Elsmere: Another Glassboro neighborhood where finding a two-bedroom apartment for rent might prove to be tricky due to the amount of houses and townhouses found here. It is, however, a quiet neighborhood, so it might be worth seeking out accommodation here if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the town.

Rowan U / Mullica Hill Road: This neighborhood is busier but trendier, with a lot of apartment complexes, so you may have better luck finding your dream pad here. It is also adjacent to the borough center, which puts you in range of all the eating establishments and everything that is happening in town. If you are a sports fanatic, you will enjoy the close proximity to the Richard Wacker Stadium in this neighborhood.

Delsea Drive N / N Main Street: This is another neighborhood which has its fair share of apartment complexes. It is a relatively quiet neighborhood, but you are still close enough to the borough center for a night out in town. This neighborhood is where you will find New Street Park as well as the College Town Shopping Center. For some quality fast food in the area, you can try Nick's Pizza and then head over to the Dance Factory for some Zumba or Piloxing to soothe your conscience.