143 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ📍
Centrally located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Glassboro is only 20 minutes away from Philadelphia and 40 minutes from Atlantic City. According to the 2010 United States Census, the town has a population of close to 19,000, but don't worry about feeling overcrowded. You can simply retreat to one of the many parks in the town if you ever experience a bout of demophobia while out and about (that is, if all the others don't get the same idea). In summer, the parks are where you would want to take refuge in the shade of the trees, in any case, as the weather tends to be hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, are mild to cool, so you have plenty of time to appreciate the city apartments, or wherever you choose to kick off your shoes. If computers are your forte, you will feel right at home in Glassboro as the town has more residents working in the field of computers and math than most other towns in the United States.
Costs
If your search for apts to rent in Glassboro brings you from other areas in New Jersey, you'll find that the cost is slightly lower in Glassboro than what you would be used to. Those who are from out of state, however, can more than likely expect to pay a bit more than the norm where they come from. If this is the case for you, just let that spirit of Glassboro wash over you as you dig deeper in your wallet.
Availability
Due to the larger college population in town, apartments, which are typically available at a lower price than houses, tend to be in short supply.
Preparation
As people are already falling over one another's feet to get rental apartments in this town, you really need to prepare for your appointments with landlords to ensure you get picked over others. In this case, first impressions really count, so you need to look and act like someone with enough money and common sense to pay the full rent on time and keep the place in a good condition. Now is not the time to walk up late with tattered clothing or unwashed hair. Also, bring documents to back up your story, such as references from previous landlords and proof of income. You will also need to provide your social security number and other personal data in order for the landlord to do a credit check. Bring a check, as a security deposit on the spot can be very convincing and is a good way get the landlord to commit.
Before you set your heart on moving into one of the five constituent neighborhoods that make up Glassboro, you had better make sure that you actually find apartment complexes with vacancies. Check out the below areas and see which one suits your fancy.
Borough Center: The Glassboro borough center is not only hip and trendy, but also has a small selection of apartment buildings and complexes to choose from. There are not as many apartment homes as in the other neighborhoods, but you would be in close proximity to establishments such as Liscio's Italian Bakery & Deli, Little Sicily Pizza & Wings and Angelo's Glassboro Diner. If your tastes run toward literary pursuits, the library is also found in this neighborhood. Then, there is also Let's Dance, where you can go step on some toes, make new friends and unwind after the stress of moving.
Green Tree Road / William L Dalton Drive: This neighborhood is not quite as trendy as the borough center, but also has a couple of lovely spots. You will probably struggle to find two-bedroom apartments to rent in this neighborhood as it is made up mostly of houses and townhouses. If you do find a place in this neighborhood, you will be in close proximity to the Samurai Japanese Hibachi restaurant and Papa John's Pizza. Be sure to go shake off those calories at the nearby Four Seasons Health Club, or sweat it out on a jog in one of the parks in the area.
Elsmere: Another Glassboro neighborhood where finding a two-bedroom apartment for rent might prove to be tricky due to the amount of houses and townhouses found here. It is, however, a quiet neighborhood, so it might be worth seeking out accommodation here if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the town.
Rowan U / Mullica Hill Road: This neighborhood is busier but trendier, with a lot of apartment complexes, so you may have better luck finding your dream pad here. It is also adjacent to the borough center, which puts you in range of all the eating establishments and everything that is happening in town. If you are a sports fanatic, you will enjoy the close proximity to the Richard Wacker Stadium in this neighborhood.
Delsea Drive N / N Main Street: This is another neighborhood which has its fair share of apartment complexes. It is a relatively quiet neighborhood, but you are still close enough to the borough center for a night out in town. This neighborhood is where you will find New Street Park as well as the College Town Shopping Center. For some quality fast food in the area, you can try Nick's Pizza and then head over to the Dance Factory for some Zumba or Piloxing to soothe your conscience.
Transport
Although there is a transit bus that runs through town, most people prefer to take their car to where they want to be. If you are more frugal, you can go through the effort of carpooling or use your own body parts to cycle or walk through town.
Recreation
Glassboro is small enough that, no matter where you decide to move, you will always find something of interest nearby. The Glassboro Heritage Glass Museum will get you up to speed on the history of this town, or you can enjoy some outdoor fun at Lake Oberst.
Glassboro, a place that used to be known as "Glass Works in the Woods," is also famous for the "Spirit of Glassboro" (which has nothing to do with haunting). The Spirit of Glassboro lives on in its people. This is a place that is vibrant, hip and lots of fun. Glassboro is full of surprises, with something interesting to be found around every street corner. Good luck with your search; hopefully you will soon be calling this lovely place home.