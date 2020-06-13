Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:07 PM

143 Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Last updated June 11 at 06:57pm
1 Unit Available
Park Crest Village
275 High St E, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
Excellent location, within walking distance of Rowan University and close to Routes 55, 47 and 322. Residents enjoy balcony, wall-to-wall carpeting and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site laundry and more.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
32 Zane St
32 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
32 Zane St Available 09/15/20 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE MONTH FREE RENT. - FREE RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT FREE!!!! This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house sleep up to 5, it comes with granite counter tops, all appliances are newer.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
407 University Blvd
407 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
323 University Blvd
323 University Boulevard, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
323 University Blvd Available 06/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 323 University Blvd - FIRST MONTH OF RENT IS FREE! Call now. 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen, unfinished basement, porch, patio, corner lot, plenty of parking. (RLNE4635187)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Zane St
27 Zane Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
27 Zane St Available 08/01/20 FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT 3 bedroom, bonus room with full basement - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! Plenty of space here. 3 bedrooms, bonus room finished attic sleeps 5.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
611 Whitman Street
611 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 611 Whitman Street in Glassboro. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
617 Whitman Street
617 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Great 4 bedroom house close to Rowan University. House has 1 and a half bathrooms and 2 living room areas. Plenty of parking and an outside deck area to sit and enjoy.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
111 Franklin Street - 1
111 Franklin Street, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
HUGE house perfect for Rowan students. House has 2 units. First unit is a 4 bedroom 2 full and 1 half bathrooms. The 2 living rooms and dining room are absolutely huge. Basement is large and empty for additional storage.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
608 Whitman Street
608 Whitman Street, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1850 sqft
Newly renovated house 1 block from Rowan's football field. Plenty of room for students to enjoy off campus living. Brand new appliances, new windows, washer and dryer, and central air are just a few of the amenities in this house.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
405 Georgetown Road
405 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Huge House with 5 bedrooms and plenty of parking! House has central air, washer and dryer, newer kitchen appliances and a neutral décor throughout. Large basement for storage. Parking for at least 6 vehicles and an extremely large yard.

Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
27 BEAU RIVAGE DR
27 Beau Rivage Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
ALL Utilities Included!!!!! 3 bed 1 1/2 bath in Beau Rivage that sits along side of Rowan....fits up to 4ppl. Cannot pass up this deal. Professionally managed. Online portals

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
226 S Main St
226 South Main Street, Glassboro, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$650
2600 sqft
We have one room for 550$ and one room for 650$ left for students/singles who want to live in a beautiful house in booming Glassboro, very close to Rowan University and the new Hospital. Contact today. Showing by appointment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
107 CHURCH STREET
107 Church Street, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1887 sqft
In the market to rent nearby to Rowan University?? This newly renovated 3 bed/1 bath apartment is located in the heart of downtown Glassboro, conveniently only a 5 minute walk to Rowan as well as shopping, restaurants, and bars.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
27 STONESHIRE DRIVE
27 Stoneshire Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1792 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, 1st floor-1 Car Garage with additional parking for 2 cars in driveway, Den, Foyer, Laundry. 2nd floor-Family room, Kitchen and Formal Dining Room and powder room. 3rd floor - 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
325 MACCLELLAND AVENUE
325 Macclelland Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2568 sqft
Welcome to fully renovated home!!! Near Rowan University.

Median Rent in Glassboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Glassboro is $1,022, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,234.
Studio
$861
1 Bed
$1,022
2 Beds
$1,234
3+ Beds
$1,544
City GuideGlassboro
Glassboro earned its place in the annals of American history by hosting the 1967 summit conference where American President Lyndon Johnson and Russian Premier Alexei Kosygin had a meeting of minds. No agreement was reached during the summit, but it did improve relations between the two countries and led to the phrase "Spirit of Glassboro," in reference to the cordial atmosphere of the summit.

Centrally located in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Glassboro is only 20 minutes away from Philadelphia and 40 minutes from Atlantic City. According to the 2010 United States Census, the town has a population of close to 19,000, but don't worry about feeling overcrowded. You can simply retreat to one of the many parks in the town if you ever experience a bout of demophobia while out and about (that is, if all the others don't get the same idea). In summer, the parks are where you would want to take refuge in the shade of the trees, in any case, as the weather tends to be hot and humid. Winters, on the other hand, are mild to cool, so you have plenty of time to appreciate the city apartments, or wherever you choose to kick off your shoes. If computers are your forte, you will feel right at home in Glassboro as the town has more residents working in the field of computers and math than most other towns in the United States.

Moving to Glassboro

Costs

If your search for apts to rent in Glassboro brings you from other areas in New Jersey, you'll find that the cost is slightly lower in Glassboro than what you would be used to. Those who are from out of state, however, can more than likely expect to pay a bit more than the norm where they come from. If this is the case for you, just let that spirit of Glassboro wash over you as you dig deeper in your wallet.

Availability

Due to the larger college population in town, apartments, which are typically available at a lower price than houses, tend to be in short supply.

Preparation

As people are already falling over one another's feet to get rental apartments in this town, you really need to prepare for your appointments with landlords to ensure you get picked over others. In this case, first impressions really count, so you need to look and act like someone with enough money and common sense to pay the full rent on time and keep the place in a good condition. Now is not the time to walk up late with tattered clothing or unwashed hair. Also, bring documents to back up your story, such as references from previous landlords and proof of income. You will also need to provide your social security number and other personal data in order for the landlord to do a credit check. Bring a check, as a security deposit on the spot can be very convincing and is a good way get the landlord to commit.

Glassboro Neighborhoods

Before you set your heart on moving into one of the five constituent neighborhoods that make up Glassboro, you had better make sure that you actually find apartment complexes with vacancies. Check out the below areas and see which one suits your fancy.

Borough Center: The Glassboro borough center is not only hip and trendy, but also has a small selection of apartment buildings and complexes to choose from. There are not as many apartment homes as in the other neighborhoods, but you would be in close proximity to establishments such as Liscio's Italian Bakery & Deli, Little Sicily Pizza & Wings and Angelo's Glassboro Diner. If your tastes run toward literary pursuits, the library is also found in this neighborhood. Then, there is also Let's Dance, where you can go step on some toes, make new friends and unwind after the stress of moving.

Green Tree Road / William L Dalton Drive: This neighborhood is not quite as trendy as the borough center, but also has a couple of lovely spots. You will probably struggle to find two-bedroom apartments to rent in this neighborhood as it is made up mostly of houses and townhouses. If you do find a place in this neighborhood, you will be in close proximity to the Samurai Japanese Hibachi restaurant and Papa John's Pizza. Be sure to go shake off those calories at the nearby Four Seasons Health Club, or sweat it out on a jog in one of the parks in the area.

Elsmere: Another Glassboro neighborhood where finding a two-bedroom apartment for rent might prove to be tricky due to the amount of houses and townhouses found here. It is, however, a quiet neighborhood, so it might be worth seeking out accommodation here if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the town.

Rowan U / Mullica Hill Road: This neighborhood is busier but trendier, with a lot of apartment complexes, so you may have better luck finding your dream pad here. It is also adjacent to the borough center, which puts you in range of all the eating establishments and everything that is happening in town. If you are a sports fanatic, you will enjoy the close proximity to the Richard Wacker Stadium in this neighborhood.

Delsea Drive N / N Main Street: This is another neighborhood which has its fair share of apartment complexes. It is a relatively quiet neighborhood, but you are still close enough to the borough center for a night out in town. This neighborhood is where you will find New Street Park as well as the College Town Shopping Center. For some quality fast food in the area, you can try Nick's Pizza and then head over to the Dance Factory for some Zumba or Piloxing to soothe your conscience.

Life in Glassboro

Transport

Although there is a transit bus that runs through town, most people prefer to take their car to where they want to be. If you are more frugal, you can go through the effort of carpooling or use your own body parts to cycle or walk through town.

Recreation

Glassboro is small enough that, no matter where you decide to move, you will always find something of interest nearby. The Glassboro Heritage Glass Museum will get you up to speed on the history of this town, or you can enjoy some outdoor fun at Lake Oberst.

Glassboro, a place that used to be known as "Glass Works in the Woods," is also famous for the "Spirit of Glassboro" (which has nothing to do with haunting). The Spirit of Glassboro lives on in its people. This is a place that is vibrant, hip and lots of fun. Glassboro is full of surprises, with something interesting to be found around every street corner. Good luck with your search; hopefully you will soon be calling this lovely place home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Glassboro?
In Glassboro, the median rent is $861 for a studio, $1,022 for a 1-bedroom, $1,234 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,544 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Glassboro, check out our monthly Glassboro Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Glassboro?
Some of the colleges located in the Glassboro area include Rowan University, Harcum College, University of Pennsylvania, Rosemont College, and Saint Joseph's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Glassboro?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Glassboro from include Philadelphia, Wilmington, Norristown, Levittown, and King of Prussia.

