Last updated June 13 2020

153 Apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA

Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,475
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Last updated June 13
$
31 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 13
$
8 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,601
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
618 N CANNON AVENUE
618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1113 W MAIN ST
1113 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
If you want a clean 2B1B but don't want to pay a lot for it, this is the place. It doesn't have all the bells and whistle but can save you money. Off street parking. Laundry in the Bldg. Hot and cold water included. Trash included.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
718 WILLOW STREET
718 Willow Street, Lansdale, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1004 sqft
Conveniently located Garden condo in North Penn school district. Roomy kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a gas stove. Enjoy relaxing in the open concept living and dining room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
273 COMPASS DRIVE
273 Compass Dr, Lansdale, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
400 sqft
Beautiful, 1 year old new construction end unit townhome in the Andale Green community for rent. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the largest models ~ the Strauss which offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths.

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.

Last updated March 12
1 Unit Available
519 W 8TH STREET
519 West 8th Street, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 519 W 8TH STREET in Lansdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lansdale

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
920 S BROAD ST
920 South Broad Street, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,400
Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
104 S MAIN ST #1
104 S Main St, North Wales, PA
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
Ask
If you are looking to start a business or expand; you just found the perfect location. Former Cafe' with nice size seating area and window frontage on Main Street.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdale
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Last updated June 13
75 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$815
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Last updated June 13
$
22 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.

Median Rent in Lansdale

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lansdale is $1,436, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,734.
Studio
$1,210
1 Bed
$1,436
2 Beds
$1,734
3+ Beds
$2,169
City GuideLansdale
Lansdale, PA is a small, suburban version of its big sister, Philadelphia. The Fresh Prince of Landsdale just doesn't quite have the same ring, though.

Around 16,269 people call the borough of Lansdale home. The number is between 50 and 60 thousand people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same zip code. Lansdale is roughly 3.1 miles wide and lots of parks, trails, and ease of travel into Philadelphia all make Lansdale a great place to live. It's a little like a French bulldog - a small town feel with big city attitude. 

Finding an Apartment in Lansdale

With Lansdale having two train stations, apartment living and easy access to Philadelphia makes Lansdale a destination to live and relax. While the rent will be cheaper in Lansdale then actually living in Philadelphia, the costs of rent may be a sticker shock to some.  So make sure when going to look for an apartment you have a price range in mind and see what utilities will be included.

How Much Will it Cost?

Rental prices in Lansdale tend to be a little cheaper than the surrounding townships. One bedrooms average higher than the national average, though.

When and How to Rent

You can rent pretty much any time of the year. Generally the early spring sees a small rise in rentals and off-peak times like the middle of winter see a bit of a dip. Of course, people moving with kids will probably want to take the school year into account. It always helps to start looking a month or two before you're ready to move just to find out what is on the market.  

Show up early when meeting with your agent of landlord so you can get moving on all the necessary paperwork in case you find the right place for you! Make sure you have all the standard stuff with you - references, bank information, credit history, etc. Bring a copy of your pet records if you have any pets, too! This will save you time when hunting for apartments - you don't want to lose the perfect place just because you don't have all your paperwork. And dress for the occasion! you don't want to show up looking like you haven't showered in a month. 

Lansdale Landings

Lansdale is a fairly small town without too much differentiation between areas. When you say you're moving to Lansdale, you don't need to get into details about which side of town you'll be on - they're all pretty much the same. 

Upper Gwynedd Township: Not quite a mile from the borough center of Lansdale, Upper Gwynedd Township is a little more expensive. One bedrooms run from on average $944 and 3+ bedrooms can be rented for $1600 to over $2200. $$$$-$$$$$

Towamencin Township: Towamencin township is to the west of Lansdale borough and closer to the PA Turnpike. Average costs in Towamencin for a one bedroom is around $910. $$

If you aren't interested in apartment living, there are houses to rent in the borough and surrounding areas as well. Prices for rental houses also vary by the hundreds depending on location and other things like utilities (included/not included), and pets. With these costs, there are times where living at home may not sound like a bad idea.

Life in Lansdale

Getting Around

The borough itself is very walkable, with sidewalks along most roads. Heading out to Upper Gwynedd Township and Towamencin Townships, driving is much easier. Lansdale is connected to SEPTA (South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) by trains and buses.

Rush hour in Lansdale can be a bit cumbersome. With the trains coming and going every 20 minutes or so during peak hours, getting stuck at train crossings or traffic lights around a train crossing. If you take SEPTA routes can be delayed by weather and accidents so that can test your patience.    

Keeping Busy

In the late spring until mid-fall Lansdale has the Farmers market every Saturday. There are fresh fruits, vegetables, breads and more. The farmers market is a great way to shop local. Main Street has a mix of chain shops and mom and pop shops, so you'll never be short on new things to try.

In Lansdale, you'll find a nice and peaceful setting with a warm community. It's easy to travel to Center City, Philly and lots of nightlife, entertainment and activities in the neighboring areas. It's a great place to settle down and raise kids and there's something here for everyone.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lansdale?
In Lansdale, the median rent is $1,210 for a studio, $1,436 for a 1-bedroom, $1,734 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,169 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lansdale, check out our monthly Lansdale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lansdale?
Some of the colleges located in the Lansdale area include Harcum College, Moravian College, Muhlenberg College, Northampton County Area Community College, and University of Pennsylvania. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lansdale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lansdale from include Philadelphia, Allentown, Bethlehem, Norristown, and West Chester.

