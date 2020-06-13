153 Apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA

Finding an Apartment in Lansdale

With Lansdale having two train stations, apartment living and easy access to Philadelphia makes Lansdale a destination to live and relax. While the rent will be cheaper in Lansdale then actually living in Philadelphia, the costs of rent may be a sticker shock to some. So make sure when going to look for an apartment you have a price range in mind and see what utilities will be included.

How Much Will it Cost?

Rental prices in Lansdale tend to be a little cheaper than the surrounding townships. One bedrooms average higher than the national average, though.

When and How to Rent

You can rent pretty much any time of the year. Generally the early spring sees a small rise in rentals and off-peak times like the middle of winter see a bit of a dip. Of course, people moving with kids will probably want to take the school year into account. It always helps to start looking a month or two before you're ready to move just to find out what is on the market.

Show up early when meeting with your agent of landlord so you can get moving on all the necessary paperwork in case you find the right place for you! Make sure you have all the standard stuff with you - references, bank information, credit history, etc. Bring a copy of your pet records if you have any pets, too! This will save you time when hunting for apartments - you don't want to lose the perfect place just because you don't have all your paperwork. And dress for the occasion! you don't want to show up looking like you haven't showered in a month.