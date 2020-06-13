153 Apartments for rent in Lansdale, PA📍
Around 16,269 people call the borough of Lansdale home. The number is between 50 and 60 thousand people if you include the neighboring townships that all share the same zip code. Lansdale is roughly 3.1 miles wide and lots of parks, trails, and ease of travel into Philadelphia all make Lansdale a great place to live. It's a little like a French bulldog - a small town feel with big city attitude.
With Lansdale having two train stations, apartment living and easy access to Philadelphia makes Lansdale a destination to live and relax. While the rent will be cheaper in Lansdale then actually living in Philadelphia, the costs of rent may be a sticker shock to some. So make sure when going to look for an apartment you have a price range in mind and see what utilities will be included.
How Much Will it Cost?
Rental prices in Lansdale tend to be a little cheaper than the surrounding townships. One bedrooms average higher than the national average, though.
When and How to Rent
You can rent pretty much any time of the year. Generally the early spring sees a small rise in rentals and off-peak times like the middle of winter see a bit of a dip. Of course, people moving with kids will probably want to take the school year into account. It always helps to start looking a month or two before you're ready to move just to find out what is on the market.
Show up early when meeting with your agent of landlord so you can get moving on all the necessary paperwork in case you find the right place for you! Make sure you have all the standard stuff with you - references, bank information, credit history, etc. Bring a copy of your pet records if you have any pets, too! This will save you time when hunting for apartments - you don't want to lose the perfect place just because you don't have all your paperwork. And dress for the occasion! you don't want to show up looking like you haven't showered in a month.
Lansdale is a fairly small town without too much differentiation between areas. When you say you're moving to Lansdale, you don't need to get into details about which side of town you'll be on - they're all pretty much the same.
Upper Gwynedd Township: Not quite a mile from the borough center of Lansdale, Upper Gwynedd Township is a little more expensive. One bedrooms run from on average $944 and 3+ bedrooms can be rented for $1600 to over $2200. $$$$-$$$$$
Towamencin Township: Towamencin township is to the west of Lansdale borough and closer to the PA Turnpike. Average costs in Towamencin for a one bedroom is around $910. $$
If you aren't interested in apartment living, there are houses to rent in the borough and surrounding areas as well. Prices for rental houses also vary by the hundreds depending on location and other things like utilities (included/not included), and pets. With these costs, there are times where living at home may not sound like a bad idea.
Getting Around
The borough itself is very walkable, with sidewalks along most roads. Heading out to Upper Gwynedd Township and Towamencin Townships, driving is much easier. Lansdale is connected to SEPTA (South Eastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority) by trains and buses.
Rush hour in Lansdale can be a bit cumbersome. With the trains coming and going every 20 minutes or so during peak hours, getting stuck at train crossings or traffic lights around a train crossing. If you take SEPTA routes can be delayed by weather and accidents so that can test your patience.
Keeping Busy
In the late spring until mid-fall Lansdale has the Farmers market every Saturday. There are fresh fruits, vegetables, breads and more. The farmers market is a great way to shop local. Main Street has a mix of chain shops and mom and pop shops, so you'll never be short on new things to try.
In Lansdale, you'll find a nice and peaceful setting with a warm community. It's easy to travel to Center City, Philly and lots of nightlife, entertainment and activities in the neighboring areas. It's a great place to settle down and raise kids and there's something here for everyone.